NCW
Find Basketballs, win cash
The annual Numerica Credit Union Cash Dash has returned and is running now until Aug. 21.
The scavenger hunt includes 32 basketballs hidden through Spokane, North Idaho, Tri-Cities and the Wenatchee Valley. Each basketball is worth between $25-$1,500.
During the week the Numerica and Hoopfest instagram accounts will post daily clues about the locations of the basketballs. Each ball will have a unique QR code to reveal the winnings and instructions on how to claim the prize.
For information visit numericacu.com/cashdash.
NCW
Grant County livestock auction goes online
The Grant County Livestock Evaluation and Sale will be done online for 2020. Animal load-in is Wednesday, with judging on Thursday.
The online auction will begin Thursday evening and run until 5 p.m. Friday. Ending times are staggered by species and youth age group.
Volunteers will care for animals penned in the barns and vet checks will be performed as animals are unloaded. Judging will be done in the barns.
Bidding will be done through Yarbro Auctioneers’ website and can be found at yarbro.com/project/details/53324. A video tutorial of how to register and navigate the site is posted for user convenience.
For information or assistance on accessing the auction, contact 765-6869.
NCW
Learn animal facts with David George Gordon
North Central Regional Library will be hosting naturalist David George Gordon as he presents "Animal Fables and Facts" and guides guests through a tour of extraordinary animals both real and imagined.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday on the Zoom meeting platform. Those interested can register at ncrl.org/blog/animals. An email with Zoom details will be sent to registered participants.
The program is geared toward all ages and anyone interested can join. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions for Gordon to answer live.
Gordon has authored 20 books on subjects from cockroaches to gray whales and he has spoken at the Smithsonian Institution, American Museum of Natural History, Yale University and has appeared on numerous television talk shows.
— Cala Flamond, World staff