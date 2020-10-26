Wenatchee
Mandatory meetings start 2021 Apple Blossom royalty selection
The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival will soon begin the royalty process for senior girls interested in running for 2021 royalty.
Mandatory meetings for senior girls and their parents will be held Nov. 10. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, signups for the meetings are online and can be done at wwrld.us/2HroGAW.
For more information about the process or for help signing up, call 662-3616. More than $25,000 in scholarships are awarded during the selection process.
Next year's festival is scheduled for April 22 through May 2.
East Wenatchee
Join a free webinar on identifying senior depression
Colonial Vista invites the community to join a free webinar on senior depression from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday.
Led by eldercare counselor Laura Vaillancourt, MA, LMHC, GMHS, the discussion will focus on understanding the symptoms of depression in seniors and how families can support them.
During the event, Vaillancourt will provide insight into identifying depression in seniors and touch on the issues experienced by those living with it. Information will also be provided on next steps and how families and caregivers can support loved ones through appropriate care decisions.
For more information or to sign up, visit MomAndDadDeserveTheBest.com. A link to a recording of the webinar will be provided to participants after the presentation as well as corresponding slides and a free download of Prestige’s Guide to Memory Care.
Wenatchee
Kiwanis club to hand out candy this Halloween
The Wacoka Kiwanis Club of Cashmere will hand out bags of treats on Halloween night at the Riverside Park in Cashmere from 4:30 to 6 p.m. or until treats run out.
Cones will be set up to direct cars where to go and safety protocols for the protection of Kiwanis members and participants will be in place.
Cars will drive up, participants will roll their windows down and one bag of candy per child will be handed out by masked and gloved Kiwanis members. Per COVID-19 guidelines, participants will be required to wear a mask.
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff
Moses Lake
Kitten rescued, adopted out
A young kitten found in a drainage grate in Moses Lake by a local police officer and brought to Grant County Animal Outreach was quickly adopted earlier this month.
Officer Caitlin Carter had stopped by a local dog park late at night to do some paperwork when she heard meowing in the distance. As she approached, a black kitten popped its head out of a grate. She had to coax the little cat to come out of its hiding place but eventually got it into the back seat of her patrol car.
"It was a very, very friendly kitten; it just hung out at the back seat of my patrol car," Carter said in a recent interview.
Though Moses Lake officers aren't required to handle stray cats, Carter decided to transport the kitten to the local animal shelter, where it was neutered and given its vaccinations. By the end of the week, the five-week-old kitten, named Serious by animal shelter staff, had already found a home.
— Columbia Basin Herald