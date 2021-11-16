NCW
Donate blood and help decrease emergency shortage
The American Red Cross is urging the public to make an appointment to donate blood to help address an emergency blood shortage.
When seasonal illness increases, the number of healthy blood donors decreases and along with holiday events, winter weather and covid concerns, blood supplies can be impacted hard during the winter.
To encourage donors to help meet the needs of hospital patience, all those who donate before Nov. 23 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email. Those who donate from Nov. 24-28 will receive a pair of Red Cross socks while supplies last.
Donors are urged to schedule and appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767
Here are some upcoming donation opportunities:
- Nov. 17: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee
- Nov. 18: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pybus Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee
- Nov. 19: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee
- Nov. 29: 1:30 to 7 p.m., Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee
- Nov. 30: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Eastmont Parks, 230 N. Georgia Ave., East Wenatchee
Wenatchee
Pybus to hold holiday fair Nov. 20-21
Pybus Public Market will be holding its ninth annual Holiday Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 21.
The fair will feature more than 70 local vendors selling items such as pottery, food, jewelry, holiday gifts and more.
The event also includes a rotating schedule of live music, kids activities, a take-and-make bough station, photo booth and a by-donation wrapping center.
The fair will take place all over the Pybus campus and vendors will be in the Local Tel Event Center, the main concourse, the back patio, west parking lot and the plaza.
Masks are required while indoors. For information visit facebook.com/PybusPublicMarket
Cashmere
American Legion requests addresses, item donations
The Cashmere American Legion Auxiliary No. 64 is gathering item donations as well as the addresses of local soldiers to receive holiday care packages.
Community members with a deployed loved one or who knows of one and would like to share their address to receive a care package can leave the information at the Cashmere Post Office or.
A collection box for snacks and personal items to fill care boxes will also be available at the post office.
Collected items will be boxed at the Cashmere High School and care packages will be sent out the second week in December.
For more information or to share an address contact Linda Ingraham at (509) 679-0243
— Cala Flamond, World staff