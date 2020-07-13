Wenatchee
Colonial Vista plans drive-by car show
Prestige Senior Living at Colonial Vista, 601 Okanogan Ave., is inviting the community to a drive-by car show at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
All vehicles are welcome and decorative flair and messages to seniors are encouraged. Those interested in participating can call Colonial Vista at 663-3337 by end of Tuesday to enter their vehicles.
At the end of the event, residents will vote for the “Best Decorated Car."
Colonial Vista is ensuring all residents are following recommendations set by the CDC and the local health department. All show participants are required to remain in their vehicles for the entirety of the event.
For information, visit notyourgrandmasnursinghome.com.
Wenatchee
Submissions open for WVC Distinguished Alumni award
The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation is now accepting nominations for its 2020 WVC Distinguished Alumni Award.
The award recognizes an alum who has distinguished themselves in their chosen field, made significant community contributions, and demonstrated integrity in their personal life. A group may be considered for the award, but each member must be an alumni.
To qualify for the award, the nominee must have attended WVC for more than a year.
Nomination forms can be found at wvc.edu/awards; forms must be submitted or postmarked by Aug. 16 to be considered.
Wenatchee
Wenatchee High School student awarded youth exchange scholarship
Hayley Kniveton of Wenatchee has been awarded a scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year and will join 50 American high school students in January 2021 to live with a host family and attend high school in Germany for one academic semester.
Kniveton will experience Germany first hand, living with a host family and attending German high school. Students in the program will have the opportunity to meet with both U.S Congressional Representatives as well as German Bundestag members.
— Cala Flamond, World staff