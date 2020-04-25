Wenatchee
Dispute Resolution Center offers online mediation services
The Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center is offering online dispute resolution mediation services and is currently working on creating virtual conflict resolution classes and training.
The emergence of the COVID-19 virus has created a unique and challenging time and mediation is an important process in resolving conflict brought about by anxiety and unease during this time, the resolution center said in a release.
For more information, contact the WVDRC at 888-0957 or email info@wvdrc.org.
Wenatchee
Terry Fossum to present at Scout's dinner banquet
The Grand Columbia Council of Scouts of America invites the public to attend a dinner banquet from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel in Wenatchee on July 29.
Terry Fossum will be guest speaker. Fossum is a motivational speaker who has been heavily involved in scouting all his life. He is an Eagle Scout, a scoutmaster and vice president of the Inland Northwest Scouting Council.
He was named Officer of the Year at the Spokane Fairchild Air Force Base while on active duty. He is the author of four self-help motivational books. Fossum also won a $500,000 first-place prize with a partner in the FOX reality TV survival series "Kicking and Screaming."
Tickets for the event, which includes a barbecue dinner, cost $50. Event proceeds will support local scout programs and services.
For more information, call 453-4795 or visit the council's website, grandcolumbia.org.
— Cala Flamond, World staff