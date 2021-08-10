WSU Master Gardeners host annual Tomato Gala Aug. 21
The WSU Chelan-Douglas Master Gardeners 11th annual Tomato Gala will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 21 at the Community Education Garden, on the northwest corner of Western and Springwater avenues in Wenatchee.
Visitors can learn about a variety of homegrown tomatoes as well as sample and vote for their favorites. The Plant and Insect Clinic volunteers will be available to answer garden and pest questions. Gloves and other garden related items are available for purchase and proceeds will help support the organization.
Wellness Place will ‘Celebrate Under the Stars’ Sept. 18
The 8th annual Wellness Place “Celebrate Under the Stars” Gala is at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Wenatchee Convention Center Grand Ballroom.
The gala will feature dinner, drinks and a silent and live auction. Auction packages include skydiving, outdoor adventures, golf trips, bottles of wine and more.
Tickets are $75 per person, $140 per couple or $700 for a table of 10. Tickets are available online at wellnessplacegala.org or by calling (509) 888-9933.
NCW
Applications open for Woods Family Music and Arts Grant
The Community Foundation of NCW is accepting applications for the Woods Family Music and Arts Grant.
Eligible nonprofit organizations and public schools in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties can apply for up to $5,000.
Funding can be used to increase access to high quality arts and culture for youth, expanding or increasing participation in arts and culture to underrepresented audiences, programs or projects celebrating the rich and diverse cultural heritage of NCW, or operating support for organizations bringing high-quality arts programs to NCW.
