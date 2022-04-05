Chelan
Annual Earth Day Fair comes back to Chelan
After a two year hiatus, Chelan Earth Day fair is returning to Chelan’s Riverwalk Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 16.
The event will feature a garden center, library book sale, educational displays and activities, food trucks, vendors and more.
Live music will be performed by Mike Bills, The Lake Chelan Jazz Band, The Kevin Jones Trio, Feat of Freedom Dance, and The Saddle Rockers.
For information visit chelanearthdayfair.org.
Twisp
Celebrate Earth Day with Methow Recycle April 23
Methow Recycle is holding its first Earth Day festival fundraising event from 3 to 8 p.m. April 23 at John Doran Ranch, 20088 Highway 20.
The event will feature live music from Emily McVicker, Riverside Blues Band, Ken Bevis as well as slam poetry, a repair cafe, upcycled art, a kids parade and more.
Food options include Saskatoon Kitchens, Fork food truck and a beer tent with local beer and wine. The repair cafe will run from 4 to 8 p.m. and local experts will volunteer to offer a range of repairs for free including electrical and mechanical fixes, sewing and tool sharpening. A variety of vendors will also be available.
Tickets are $25 and kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Tickets can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com or in person at Methow Recycles.
All proceeds will go to support Methow Recycles’ programs.
Chelan
Scholarship program expands
The Lake Chelan Realtor Council has expanded its annual scholarship awards program to include Pateros, Brewster and Bridgeport high school seniors and Wenatchee Valley College students.
- Two seniors at both Chelan and Manson high schools will be awarded a scholarship worth $5,000.
- One senior from Pateros, Brewster or Bridgeport high schools will be awarded a scholarship worth $1,000.
- One student from Wenatchee Valley college who resides in Chelan, Douglas or Okanogan counties will be awarded a scholarship worth $2,000.
Deadline for applications is May 2. For information or to apply contact the Lake Chelan Realtor’s Council Scholarship Committee at (509) 630-0321 or email cora@windermere.com.
Wenatchee
Steve Raible is keynote speaker for community luncheon
The annual All Service Club and Community Luncheon will be held May 4 at the Wenatchee Convention Center Grand Ballroom. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the main program beginning at noon.
Keynote speaker for the event is Steve Raible, longtime broadcaster and former Seahawk. Raible anchored for KIRO-7 news for almost 30 years before his retirement in 2020. He continues to work as the “Voice of the Seahawks” as the team’s play-by-play announcer. He is a multiple Emmy Award winner, including Best Anchor.
Tickets are $25 each or $255 for a table of 10. The event is open to the public. For information or to purchase tickets visit wwrld.us/3iZd3AS.
Wenatchee
Sunrise Rotary to hold Road Apple Roulette
Wenatchee Sunrise Club Rotary members will participate in the Annual Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7.
The club has teamed up with Anytime Fitness to hold the Road Apple Roulette. Rotarians have partitioned five zones along the parade route and before the Grand Parade, a golden horse group will be selected. The first partitioned section to have horse droppings from this horse group will be deemed the winning section. The club will then draw a winner from that section who will be awarded a grand prize of $10,000. Four $5,000 prizes will also be awarded for each of the other sections.
During the parade, Rotarians volunteering to be part of the Equine Sanitation Team will follow the horses to ensure the accuracy of the raffle, and keep the parade route clean. Proceeds from the event will go to local Rotary projects.
Raffle tickets for each zone are available for $5 each and can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Apple Blossom Office, 2 S. Chelan Ave.
The Wenatchee Sunrise Rotary will sell tickets at Pybus Public Market on April 9 and 23. For information or for times and locations of ticket sales, visit facebook.com/sunriserotarywentachee.
Wenatchee
Help the Professional Penguins compete in robotics world championship
Four students from Foothills Middle School have qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas, where they will compete against 800 teams from around the world. They are requesting the community’s support.
Team members’ parents have started a GoFundMe with a goal of $3,500 to help get the team to their destination. In just one day, the team raised $1,000 and they’re requesting the help of the community to make the rest of the goal.
The team of “Professional Penguins” is composed of Afton Fonville, John McCarthy, Neal Nayak and Kai Weiss who compete wearing matching penguin suits.
For information on the team or to donate, visit wwrld.us/3wVW3Dw.
— Cala Flamond, World staff