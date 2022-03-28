Leavenworth
Wenatchee River Institute invites the community for free workshop and river cleanup
The Wenatchee River Institute invites the public to join them for a free workshop and to help clean up the Icicle and Wenatchee Rivers.
The free workshop will be hosted at the Red Barn at WRI on April 9 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with the Cascade Garden Club and Knox Cellars Mason Bees teaming up to discuss the native pollinating Orchard Mason Bee.
Participants will learn how to attract native pollinators to their garden and establish local populations.
The second event will take place April 16 and is an opportunity for the community to help remove garbage that has accumulated over the winter.
From 10 a.m. to noon, participants will meet at the WRI parking lot and then walk along the Wenatchee River by foot to clean up trash along its shores.
From 1 to 4 p.m., WRI will partner with Waste Loop with sponsorship from Orion Expeditions to offer a river cleanup by raft. Participants will float 3 miles via raft along the Icicle and Wenatchee Rivers, stopping along the way to pick up litter.
Space is limited for both events and registration is required. For more information or to register for the workshop, visit wenatchee riverinstitute.org
Wenatchee
Join the Wellness Place for ‘Wine, Women and Shoes’ April 15
Wellness Place is hosting the “Wine, Women and Shoes” event from 6 to 9 p.m. on April 15 at the Wenatchee Convention Center.
The fundraising event will include wine, appetizers, plated dinner, local and national vendors for shopping, auctions that include culinary and trip packages, a “best in shoe” contest, a fashion show and more.
Tickets are $100 per person for general admission. VIP tickets are $150 per person and include an upgraded swag bag, premium placement and sparkling wine.
All proceeds will go to the Wellness Place to support its mission to give free cancer services and support to residents in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.
For information or to purchase tickets, visit wellnessplacencw.org
Wenatchee
Appleaires choral group to offer scholarship
The Wenatchee Valley Appleaires women’s choral group has announced a $2,000 scholarship for first-year students wishing to pursue music education.
Eligible students are high school seniors living in the greater Wenatchee area and are United States citizens.
Applications should include a completed application as well as high school transcript and one letter of recommendation from a high school principal, music teacher, private teacher or school counselor. Applicants will participate in an audition before a panel of judges from the greater Wenatchee music field.
Deadline for submission is April 22 and applications are available from school counselors or music teachers or my emailing peg@ronhovde.com.
Chelan
Visual arts scholarship application now open
The Lake Chelan Arts Council is offering two $1,000 visual arts scholarships to be awarded to graduating seniors in the Lake Chelan Valley.
Eligible students must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5, an intention of continuing their education in a visual arts program and have applied to an accredited school of higher education.
Visual arts for this scholarship includes paintings, drawings, design, sculpture, mixed media, photography fiber art, and graphic art.
Applications must be postmarked by May 6 and include a sealed transcript, two letters of recommendation, two written essays and a portfolio of artwork.
For information or to apply visit artinchelan.com.
NCW
Apple art contest opens for high school students
The Washington Apple Education Foundation is inviting all current high school students in Chelan, Douglas, Okanagan and Grant counties to participate in the 20th Annual Year of the Apple Art Contest.
First place will receive $1,000 and the opportunity to see their artwork reproduced on a poster-sized calendar. Second place will receive $500, and third will receive $250. The class of the top three winners will also win a $150 gift card for art supplies.
Artwork must consist of Washington Apples and be in its original form. Submission deadline is May 1.
For information or a submission form visit waef.org.
