Cashmere American Legion Auxiliary volunteers will distribute the familiar red handcrafted poppies honoring America’s veterans in Cashmere on Friday. Please look for them outside of Doane's Valley Pharmacy, Martin's Market Place and the Cashmere Post Office.
Planned to coincide with Memorial Day, the annual event pays tribute to veterans who have willingly served their country for decades. Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is a day on which Americans remember and pay tribute to their ancestral family members. It is sometimes easy to forget the true significance of this solemn day.
Where did the poppy tradition originate? The poppy comes from the poem “In Flanders Fields,” written by Lt. Col. John McCrae. The poem refers to the poppies that grew out of newly dug soldiers’ graves during World War I in Europe.
The American Legion Auxiliary adopted the poppy as its memorial flower in 1921 and started the Poppy Program in 1924. Today, auxiliary members distribute millions of poppies in exchange for contributions to assist military veterans and their families. The distribution of poppies is only by donation, never sold.
You should look at the poppy and see what it represents. It’s not just a flower with a label on it. Try to remember what the poppy stands for and also the meaning of Memorial Day. Please take the time to set aside this one day of the year to remember, reflect and honor those who have given their all in service to our country. Everyone should be able to say “I know why I am free.” Proudly wear a poppy for Memorial Day.
In addition, Our auxiliary will be putting 1,025 small flags on all veteran and auxiliary members’ graves at the Cashmere Cemetery on Saturday May 28 starting at 9 a.m. We could use lots of help.
Cashmere American Legion Post #64 is planning a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 30, at 11 a.m. with all 492 big flags out this year. They could use massive help. Please call (509) 782-4973 and leave a message for Ken Komro for details on volunteering.
Linda Ingraham is president of the Cashmere American Legion Auxiliary.
