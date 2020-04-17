WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College professors Dr. Joan Qazi and Derek Sheffield will lead an online celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day and the publication of “Dear America” on Wednesday.
This online event will include readings of poetry and prose and a talk on acting locally while thinking globally. It will take place on Zoom (as a videoconference meeting) from 11 a.m. to noon. The Zoom link is: wvc.zoom.us/j/627911231 (meeting ID: 627 911 231).
This event is free and open to the public.
Featured guests will include the winners of the WVC student Earth Day poetry contest and guest poet/naturalist Elizabeth Bradfield, a “Dear America” contributor.
Bradfield is the author of several books, including “Toward Antarctica,” “Once Removed” and “Approaching Ice.” Her poems and essays have appeared in The New Yorker, West Branch, Poetry, The Atlantic Monthly, Orion and elsewhere. For more than 20 years, she has worked as a naturalist and guide. Winner of the Audre Lorde Prize from the Publishing Triangle, finalist for a Lambda Literary Award and the James Laughlin Award from the Academy of American Poets, Bradfield lives on Cape Cod with her partner and teaches creative writing at Brandeis University. Learn more at ebradfield.com.
“Dear America: Letters of Hope, Habitat, Defiance, and Democracy” is a diverse anthology featuring personal essays, narrative journalism, poetry and visual art from more than 130 contributors. The pieces are literary reactions to the times we live in, with a focus on civic action and social change. The collection was edited by terrain.org editors Simmons Buntin, Elizabeth Dodd and Sheffield. It is set to be published by Trinity University Press on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, April 22, 2020. All royalties from sale of the book will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union, Natural Resources Defense Council and Union of Concerned Scientists. Learn more at terrain.org.
This event is sponsored by Associated Students of WVC, WVC Foundation, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Write on the River, WVC English department, A Book for All Seasons and WVC Sustainability Committee.
Holly Thorpe is a writer and editor for the community relations department at Wenatchee Valley College.