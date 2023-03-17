The Oscars

The Asimakoupoulos' fireplace mantel is decorated with movie memorabilia.

Last Sunday, Hollywood honored its own with the 95th Academy Awards. As is our family custom, we decorated the fireplace mantel with movie memorabilia.

From the time our kids were little, we would use Oscar night as an opportunity to dress up, eat a nice dinner and then watch the televised ceremonies as a family while scoring our individual ballots. Now that our three daughters are grown, Wendy and I have simplified our tradition, but we still decorate the mantle and watch the ceremonies, with ballots in hand.



