Wenatchee
Naomi ‘Aimee’ Grim Celebrates 100th birthday
Naomi Grim celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday with a small, social-distanced family gathering.
Naomi “Aimee” Kuest was born July 28, 1920, in Quincy and has lived in North Central Washington her entire life. She spent 60 years in Entiat and moved to Wenatchee in 2000.
She married Harold Grim July 9, 1944, in Entiat and the couple were married for 61 years.
She and her late husband have two sons and daughters-in-law, Doug and Tina Grim of Portland and Bruce and Lynn Grim of Wenatchee.
They have five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was a stay-at-home mother and active member of the Entiat Federated Church.
— Cala Flamond, World staff