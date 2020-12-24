Chain saws can make short work of hazardous trees and unwanted shrubs, clear brush that is too thick for loppers and remove large tree limbs. Smaller saws can be used for pruning or carving.
Most people think of chain saws as gas-powered tools, but some very good household saws are powered by electricity. Cordless saws with battery power have become quite popular, even finding uses in forestry. Corded electric saws are also handy around the home and garden.
Gas-powered saws are faster and more powerful than electric saws, and are the choice for cutting large trees or heavy limbs. Starting the saw requires several pulls on the starting cord, so you need a good arm and secure footing. You can expect the saw to run for 30 to 40 minutes on a tank of gas.
Gas-powered saws are noisier than electric saws, and they require regular cleaning or replacement of the spark plug, air filter and fuel filter. To guard against kickback, which can happen when the tip of the bar contacts an obstruction, gas saws have a chain-brake mechanism that engages when the handle is pushed forward. This should be tested frequently. Like all gasoline engines, these saws emit carbon monoxide, so they should never be used indoors.
Battery-powered chain saws have undergone significant improvement in recent years, with some models approaching the speed of an equivalent gas-powered saw. Smaller models can weigh as little as 10 pounds. The more powerful models have heavier batteries, making them as heavy as equivalent gas models. Starting a battery saw is fairly simple with an on/off switch. Easy starting and low maintenance make them very handy around the home and garden. To guard against kickback, many battery saws have a button that needs to be held down with your thumb during operation. Some owners find this tiring and have to take breaks.
Run time can be an issue with a battery-powered saw. Most saw batteries will need to be recharged after about an hour of use and recharging can take several hours, depending on the charger. It’s a good idea to have a spare battery ready so you don’t need to stop in the middle of a cut. Extra batteries can cost $100 to $200, which adds to the overall cost of the saw.
The noise level of a battery-powered saw is less than a gas-powered saw, but still requires ear protection. Battery saws emit no fumes, and can be used indoors for cutting or carving wood.
Corded electric chain saws are the lightest, quietest and most inexpensive saws on the market. Starting at under $100 and weighing as little as 10 pounds including bar and chain, they are useful for cleaning up small woody debris and pruning around the home and garden. They are quieter than gas or battery saws. However, they are limited in range to the reach of the power cord. It is essential that the extension cord meets specifications in the owner’s manual or the saw may cut slowly or overheat. These handy little saws can be used indoors or outdoors, but should not be operated in the rain.
You may want more than one type of saw depending on the work you will do. Whether you will be pruning, cutting trees or hollowing out big cedar logs to make planters for your flowers, a chain saw is a useful tool. But remember even the smallest power tools can be dangerous, so read the owner’s manual.
