Plant sale

Gardeners peruse the offerings at last year's Master Gardeners plant sale at Pybus Public Market. This year's sale is schedule for April 29.

It’s almost time for the annual WSU Chelan/Douglas County Master Gardeners Plant Sale. The sale will take place at Pybus Public Market on April 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s a chance to buy some locally grown plants selected and started for the local growing conditions.

To view a list of herbs and vegetables available at the sale, go here. Read the list, research the plants, and build your wish list.

Download PDF WSU Master Gardeners


