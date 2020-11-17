Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Cadet 2nd Lt. Caleb Darlington was presented with the prestigious Gen. Billy Mitchell Award by Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mike Worden. The ceremony took place Oct. 31 at the Army National Guard Armory in Wenatchee. The citation was read by state Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden.
The award honors completion of the leadership phase of the CAP cadet program. It is one of the most significant milestones in CAP’s Cadet Program, requiring comprehensive exams in both leadership and aerospace education content covered in all subsequent promotions. Cadets who earn the award are given the grade of cadet second lieutenant and cadet officer status.
Darlington joined CAP in 2012. “Being able to accomplish such an achievement that not many other cadets have achieved means a lot," he said. "I don’t think I ever would have been able to envision myself as a second lieutenant eight years ago. My mindset was elsewhere, and that was either reading books or playing video games.”
Along the way, Darlington has learned many important lessons that helped him develop his vision. “When my training officer gave a speech to the class regarding participation and why there’s no point in coming if you don’t do anything while you’re there, I finally decided where I wanted to go in CAP, and my goal was to get my Billy Mitchell Award,” he said.
Darlington, a freshman at Central Washington University, is in the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC), as well as serving as cadet flight commander in Wenatchee’s Pangborn Composite Squadron.
He said the tools learned in CAP are highly valuable. " ... I learned how to lead, communicate, complete missions effectively, present speeches effectively and trust in my team to do well with the task I have given them," he said. "Receiving this award has opened a lot of doors for me, and has given me a boost in my AFROTC organization.”
Maj. Morris Hahn, commander of the Pangborn Composite Squadron, reflected on Darlington’s growth, stating, “I believe receiving the Gen. Billy Mitchell Award is the first big step into another part of the cadet program. A part and a chance to demonstrate leadership skills he (Darlington) learned in the first eight achievements. Cadet 2nd Lt. Darlington now isn't learning to lead; he is the one who must demonstrate to others how to lead, because now he is the leader, not the learner.”
CAP volunteers like Major Hahn and Cadet 2nd Lt. Darlington play an important role in homeland security, despite the fact that CAP often receives little publicity. Six days before the attack on Pearl Harbor, CAP was founded as a civilian volunteer air defense organization. During the war, CAP volunteers helped in the effort against Nazi submarines operating off the East Coast of the United States. This began the organization’s long history of civil service that has continued to the present day. As of October 2020, CAP has spent around 200 continuous days supporting COVID-19 operations.
CAP has three congressionally chartered missions: aerospace education, emergency services and cadet programs. The cadet programs mission is separate and equal to the other two, and, although CAP cadets learn about aerospace and science and may assist in emergency response, they are also given unique opportunities intended to develop them into America’s next generation of leaders. Cadets are given study material relating to leadership theory, character development lessons and, perhaps most importantly, an opportunity to lead themselves and teams of other cadets in a productive learning environment.
While this is normally done face to face, squadrons like the Pangborn Composite Squadron have found creative ways to accomplish many tasks virtually. Every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., members of the Pangborn Composite Squadron meet online to receive instruction relating to one of CAP’s missions.
For more information regarding cadet membership, requests can be sent to Capt. Audra Keyanna, deputy commander for cadets, at audra.keyanna@wawg.cap.gov. Adults interested in learning about the application process for senior membership should contact Squadron Commander, Maj. Morris Hahn at morris.hahn@wawg.cap.gov.
Cadet Maj. Emmanuel Larson is a member of the Wenatchee Pangborn Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol.