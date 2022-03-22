While some teens are hanging out at the mall or going to the movies, there are local teens choosing to devote time to honoring the veterans of our community.
Throughout 2021, cadets from the Pangborn Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol had the honor of participating in multiple events throughout the valley. Examples include a flag retirement ceremony, the Spirit of America 9/11 ceremony in Cashmere and providing a color guard for multiple events. The two most prominent events were participating in the Veterans Day parade in Wenatchee in November and the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in East Wenatchee in December. Both events were partnerships with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3617 and American Legion Post 10.
Throughout the month of October, cadets from the squadron practiced rigorously in preparation for the parade. The cadets of the Pangborn Composite Squadron will sacrifice their free time and comfort so they can help honor their community’s veterans. The Color Guard included Cadet Lt. Col. Emmanuel Larsen, Cadet 2nd Lt. Elijah Rinke, Cadet Chief Master Sgt. Austin Jeffris, Cadet Chief Master Sgt. Isaac Black and Cadet Airman Dawson Brender. While the color guard led the parade, other cadets handed out small flags to parents and children along the route.
Wreaths Across America is a year-long collection of donations that go toward wreaths laid on veteran graves nationwide on Dec. 18. WAA is a nonprofit organization with this stated mission: Remember the Fallen; Honor those who serve; Teach your children the value of freedom. This year, the Pangborn Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol gathered sponsorships for the laying of 400 wreaths at Evergreen Memorial Park cemetery in East Wenatchee. During the ceremony, Color Guard members carried flags to represent each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, as well as the U.S. and prisoner of war flags. Participating members included Cadet 2nd Lt. Elijah Rinke, Cadet Chief Master Sgt. Austin Jeffris, Cadet Chief Master Sgt. Isaac Black, Cadet Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wiser, Cadet Staff Sgt. Grey Olin, Cadet Airman 1st Class Alexandrea Toledo, and Cadet Airman Dawson Brender. Sudden snowfall the night before gave these cadets the opportunity to show their flexibility in the face of challenges, to which they responded professionally and proficiently.
The Civil Air Patrol is an auxiliary branch of the U.S Air Force designed to mobilize the nation’s civilian aviation resources for national defense service. It is a premiere public service organization, carrying out emergency service missions in the air and on the ground. CAP has also been charted by Congress to educate the nation in aerospace, partnering with the US Air Force to equip young adults to become pilots and future leaders in aviation careers. Through the cadet program, boys and girls ages 12-18 learn leadership, aerospace, physical fitness, character education, and drill and ceremonies, all while wearing U.S. Air Force-style uniforms. The CAP core values are respect, excellence integrity and volunteer service.
The Pangborn Composite Squadron meets at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Army National Guard Armory building on Fifth Street in Wenatchee. For more information, contact Capt. Audra Keyanna, deputy commander for cadets, at audra.keyanna@wawg.cap.gov. Adults interested in learning about the application process for senior members are also invited to make contact.
Cadet 1st Lt. Elijah Rinke is a member of the Pangborn Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol