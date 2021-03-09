GWATA and The Apple STEM Network are partnering with the Promotoras de Salud to host a FAFSA/WAFSA event entirely in Spanish to ensure more students and families in North Central Washington know how to access financial aid.
Students and parents can join this webinar panel discussion at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 to learn the how-to’s for filing FAFSA and WASFA applications. Students who bring a parent or guardian are eligible for a chance to win $100.
Participants will learn what exactly FAFSA/WASFA is and how to apply. Panel members include families with students who have yet to apply, as well as those who were successful in their application process and are now in university or recent graduates. Each will share their financial aid experience and successes.
Each year, the reality is hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for college goes unawarded.
FAFSA is the form students need to fill out to be eligible to receive financial aid from the federal government to help pay for college. Each year, over 13 million students who file the FAFSA get more than $120 billion in grants, work-study, and low-interest loans from the U.S. Department of Education. In addition, many scholarship programs use financial aid eligibility as a qualifier for specific awards.
The WAFSA is Washington state financial aid for Dreamers, those who have applied for and received Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status. Eligibility for several Washington state financial aid programs have been expanded to include students ineligible for federal financial aid due to immigration status. Students who meet individual program, income or residency requirements for the State Need Grant, the College Bound Scholarship, State Work Study or Passport Scholarship should complete the free WASFA (Washington Application for State Financial Aid) to apply for state financial aid.
Financial aid is available to cover tuition, program costs and living expenses for students to use toward certificates, college degrees and apprenticeships. There is no cost to apply, and applying for financial aid does not commit a student to any given career path. To be eligible for an award, students must file an application by June 30.
This webinar is open to the public, students and parents are encouraged to join in. The event will be moderated by Dr. Ruben Reyes, a Quincy High School and University of Washington Dental School graduate.
Register for the event at bit.ly/3uGULZD-FAFSAWASFA.
Cari Horning is the UpSkill project manager for the Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance, a consortium of businesses, organizations and individuals championing growth and development in North Central Washington.