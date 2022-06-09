Purchase Access

Wenatchee Valley College

WENATCHEE  Ivon Lopez Ramirez, of Wenatchee was recently awarded an academic scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic school year at Wenatchee Valley College. The scholarship was funded by a non-profit organization, Women of Wonder, Inc. The organization gives preference to women who are single parents, women raised by a single parent, or women on their own with little to no support.

University of Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho. – The following students were named to the spring dean's list at the University of Idaho. To be eligible a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.

Cashmere - Addison J. Hoffman

East Wenatchee - Devon D. Schneider

Ephrata - Emily R. Peterson

Leavenworth - Colby K. West

Monitor - Elizabeth A. Worley

Waterville - Elizabeth K. katovich

Wenatchee - Mackenzie G. Brown, Marissa J. Hurst

Jenni Rodas, World staff



