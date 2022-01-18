Manchester, N.H — The following students have been named to the fall 2021 President’s List. Eligible students are full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits.
Cashmere: Pamela Vadnais
Soap Lake: Briana Mandeville
Wenatchee: Yvonne Mayorga, Theresa Strong, Holly West
The following students have also been named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List. Eligible students are full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits.
Chelan: James Pagatpatan
Tonasket: Jon Butler
East Wenatchee: Melinda Willsey
Wenatchee: Ashley Arrez
Harding University
Searcy, Ark. — Makayla Baird of East Wenatchee has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Eligible students must carry 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
Plymouth State University
Plymouth, N.H. — Siri Brett of East Wenatchee has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2021 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours.
Spokane Falls Community College
SPOKANE — The following students have been named to the honor roll for fall quarter of 2021. Students must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above to be listed on the honor roll.
Brewster: Ubaldo Arellano, Conner Ashworth, Ricardo Garcia-Martinez, Victoria Rios
Cashmere: Teagan Igne, Kyler Knoll, Sophie Graybill
Ephrata: Nicole Thomas
Omak: Ashley Carpenter
Orondo: Emily Brandt
Oroville: Carol McLeod, April Mathis
Tonasket: Carter Colbert, Smith Condon, Heather Derringer, Dustin Morton,
Spokane Community Connection
Spokane — The following students have been named to the honor roll for fall quarter of 2021. The honor roll lists those students who achieved a grade point average of 3.0 or above.
Brewster: Jacqueline Garcia-Corrales
Chelan: Jaxon Ayling, Cash Corrigan
East Wenatchee: Karter Bird, Gabriela Espinoza-Tovar, Alfredo Gonzalez
Ephrata: Cody Brown
Okanogan: Emilee Beetchenow, Cierra Silverthorn
Omak: Kourtney Keenan, Andrew Linowitch, Alahna Timentwa,
Oroville: MacKayla Clark, Alizae DeVon, Cayden Field, Sara Lozano
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.