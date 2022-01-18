Purchase Access

Southern New Hampshire University

Manchester, N.H — The following students have been named to the fall 2021 President’s List. Eligible students are full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits.

Cashmere: Pamela Vadnais

Soap Lake: Briana Mandeville

Wenatchee: Yvonne Mayorga, Theresa Strong, Holly West

The following students have also been named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List. Eligible students are full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits.

Chelan: James Pagatpatan

Tonasket: Jon Butler

East Wenatchee: Melinda Willsey

Wenatchee: Ashley Arrez

Harding University

Searcy, Ark. — Makayla Baird of East Wenatchee has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Eligible students must carry 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

Plymouth State University

Plymouth, N.H. — Siri Brett of East Wenatchee has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2021 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours.

Spokane Falls Community College

SPOKANE — The following students have been named to the honor roll for fall quarter of 2021. Students must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above to be listed on the honor roll.

Brewster: Ubaldo Arellano, Conner Ashworth, Ricardo Garcia-Martinez, Victoria Rios

Cashmere: Teagan Igne, Kyler Knoll, Sophie Graybill

Ephrata: Nicole Thomas

Omak: Ashley Carpenter

Orondo: Emily Brandt

Oroville: Carol McLeod, April Mathis

Tonasket: Carter Colbert, Smith Condon, Heather Derringer, Dustin Morton,

Spokane Community Connection

Spokane — The following students have been named to the honor roll for fall quarter of 2021. The honor roll lists those students who achieved a grade point average of 3.0 or above.

Brewster: Jacqueline Garcia-Corrales

Chelan: Jaxon Ayling, Cash Corrigan

East Wenatchee: Karter Bird, Gabriela Espinoza-Tovar, Alfredo Gonzalez

Ephrata: Cody Brown

Okanogan: Emilee Beetchenow, Cierra Silverthorn

Omak: Kourtney Keenan, Andrew Linowitch, Alahna Timentwa,

Oroville: MacKayla Clark, Alizae DeVon, Cayden Field, Sara Lozano

Quincy: Miguel Preciado, Jasmine Quintero-Mendez

Tonasket: Petra Jackson

— Cala Flamond, World staff

