Graceland University
Lamoni, Iowa — Spencer Dye of East Wenatchee has been named to the honor list for the spring 2021 term. Students eligible for the honor list have a GPA between 3.65 and 3.99.
Central Carolina Technical College
Sumter, S.C. — Katrina Wry of Cashmere was named to the spring 2021 Full-Time student Dean's List. Students eligible for the Dean’s List were enrolled in at least 12 semester credit hours and achieved at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the term.
Southern New Hampshire University
Manchester, N.H — The following students have been named to the winter 2021 Dean's List.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List.
East Wenatchee: Miranda Porter, Seth Suzelis
University of Utah
Salt Lake City — The following students have been named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
Cashmere: Joseph Black
Winthrop: Novie Mccabe
Berkeley Haas
Berkeley, Calif. — Devan Courtois of Cashmere graduated from Berkeley Haas with an outstanding academic achievement award which is given to the student with the highest gpa in the graduating class. Devan also won the award for Outstanding Student Instructor.
Harding University
Searcy, Ark. — Makayla Baird, a Sophomore health studies major, has been named to the dean's list for spring 2021 semester. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
— Cala Flamond, World staff