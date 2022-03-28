The following students have been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 quarter. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 out of 4.
Brewster: Brady Busching, Sandra Esquivel-Ruiz
Bridgeport: Maria Belen Sepulveda Santana
Cashmere: Scott Bailey, Michael Christensen, Neida Guzman, Ian Lindell, Warren Robertson, Austin Ross
Chelan: Ava Dickes, Caroline Kelly, Elli Vegdahl-Crowell
Chelan Falls: Guadalupe Galvan, Javier Torres
Coulee City: Ian Minatani
East Wenatchee: Alexander Albert, Aydan Bailey, Alexandria Bremmer, Karina Gonzalez, Alexander Kirkpatrick, Alex Moseley, Elizabeth Popoff, Joshua Sanborn, Ethan Simpson, Saxton Sykes, Allison Theiler, Belen Zepeda-Sanchez,
Leavenworth: Greta Enloe, Zane Priebe, Treat Schubert, Jacob Smith
Mansfield: Abbigale Twila Smith
Manson: Heriberto Sarmiento, Jose Vazquez-Gutierrez
