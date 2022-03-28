Purchase Access

University of Washington

The following students have been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 quarter. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 out of 4.

Brewster: Brady Busching, Sandra Esquivel-Ruiz

Bridgeport: Maria Belen Sepulveda Santana

Cashmere: Scott Bailey, Michael Christensen, Neida Guzman, Ian Lindell, Warren Robertson, Austin Ross

Chelan: Ava Dickes, Caroline Kelly, Elli Vegdahl-Crowell

Chelan Falls: Guadalupe Galvan, Javier Torres

Coulee City: Ian Minatani

East Wenatchee: Alexander Albert, Aydan Bailey, Alexandria Bremmer, Karina Gonzalez, Alexander Kirkpatrick, Alex Moseley, Elizabeth Popoff, Joshua Sanborn, Ethan Simpson, Saxton Sykes, Allison Theiler, Belen Zepeda-Sanchez,

Leavenworth: Greta Enloe, Zane Priebe, Treat Schubert, Jacob Smith

Mansfield: Abbigale Twila Smith

Manson: Heriberto Sarmiento, Jose Vazquez-Gutierrez

Okanogan: Greyson Fields, Leonardo Mota-Villaraldo, Natalie Soriano

Omak: Lacoda Miller, Shayne Richey

Orondo: Kristin Dahlke, Claire McCray

Oroville: Hunter Devon

Pateros: Yamile Ascencion, Ivan Ceniceros, Ashlyn Gonzalez-Soriano

Peshastin: Rebecca Bustos-Ortiz, Christopher Ryals

Quincy: Daisy Buenrostro Estrada, Sandra Huezo-Menjivar, Nora Medina, Roberto Ramirez, Diego Torres, Michelle Navarro

Tonasket: Mitchell Fitzthum, Thomas Kennedy

Twisp: Raffaella Jarvis

Wenatchee: Makaela Baker, Zachary Banken, Kiana Birge, Emily Buak, Madeleine Canlis, Bruno Diaz Torres, Thien Do, Ryan Engel, Jaela Field, Anna Fryhover, Jessica Garnica, Eamon Haugan, Kasia Havlicek, Estefany Herrera, Jazmine Herrera, Elleanor Italiane, Hendrik Keyser, Parker Kiesz, Ivan Lopez, Noah Martino, Karina Pahua, Yuliana Pamatz, Yasmina Qazi, Jacob Rhyner, Daniel Rodriguez, Spencer Smith, Nolan Such, Aria Tornabene, David Venneberg, Jonathan Wierzbicki, Cameron Wood, Lucinda Wright

Winthrop: Taya Delong

— Cala Flamond, World staff



