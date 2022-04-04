WENATCHEE — On March 20, Pangborn Memorial Airport hosted one of the largest aircraft ever to have landed at our airport.
A Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker, part of the Alaska Air National Guard Wing located at Fairbanks Alaska, landed at Pangborn Memorial Airport Saturday afternoon, and departed on Sunday morning. The aircraft’s four-day mission took the aircrew to several locations within Washington state, with Pangborn being their second stop over.
The flight crew members were Aircraft Commander Major Jeffrey Boesche; Pilot Lt. Col Joebob Howard; Co-pilot 1st Lt. Neil Doyle; boom operator Senior Master Sgt. Chris Willey; lead chief Master Sgt. Dave Fant and Drew Chief Alex Chace, all members of the Alaska Air National Guard Wing.
A special thank you goes to the Pangborn Airport Manager Trent Moyer for all his cooperation in making the tour a large success.
Major Boesche, with the assistance of Major Josh Larson, the wing’s liaison officer here in Wenatchee, granted the local the Pangborn Composite Squadron Cadets and their parents, a special tour of the KC-135 aircraft shortly after landing.
The Pangborn Composite Squadron is part of the Washington Wing Civil Air Patrol, of the United States Air Force Auxiliary. The flight crew answered questions and gave cadets an opportunity to experience the duties of each crew member, from pilot to boom operator.
The Alaska Air National Guard serves a vital role in the protection of our nation. The 168th Wing provides the U.S. Air Force the capabilities of global reach and vigilance through the combined operations of air refueling, missile warning, and space surveillance. The unit maintains a constant watch and commitment for Pacific Air Forces, Northern and Air Force Space Commands, and the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Region.
Major Morris Hahn is the commander for Pangborn Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol.
