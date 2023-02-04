“Wow, how time flies,” was Rev. Linda Mayer’s observation as she announced Jan. 8 that the next weekly service would be her last as priest of the historic St. Andrew’s Parish in downtown Chelan.
Mayer was ordained a priest by then-Bishop James E. Waggoner Jr. of the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane during a June 5, 2010 ceremony at St. Luke’s in Wenatchee.
At the remarkable age of 67, Mayer began her exciting new career when most people are considering retirement. But the effervescent and ever-smiling priest was looking forward to an exciting life and uncharted challenges after working for the Lake Chelan and Wenatchee school districts. She moved to North Central Washington in the late 1960s. She has been a central force and resident of Chelan for more than 45 years with her late husband, Rudy, who worked with the Chelan County PUD and whom she married in 1974.
Serving as the principal of her own bookkeeping and secretarial service for 10 years, she changed gears and retired for a time in 1991. Together, she and Rudy travelled the world and resided in a vacation home in Arizona.
A native of British Columbia, Mayer was born in Vancouver, and lived in various locations in the province. Her father was a mining master mechanic and moved the family to different mine sites in search of gold, tungsten, and lead.
Referring to herself as a “cradle Episcopalian” Mayer was involved in the Canadian Anglican Church from an early age. Her memories of the Westminster Chimes, which currently ring from St. Andrew’s belfry on the quarter hour, have been a reassuring constant for her entire life. Two years ago, the parish funded a wall display that spells the lyrics of the familiar chimes and introduces the music to visitors and parishioners who stroll through the immaculate church garden.
Mayer began her association with St. Andrew’s as an active member of the parish, first as serving on the alter guild, Sunday school, treasurer, Vestry member, senior warden, worship leader, and eucharistic visitor. She stated at the time of her ordination that she sought training to become a church deacon in 2004 to help give the parish “a sense of continuity between Rectors.”
The rugged, log-cabin structure that is the home of St. Andrew’s is the oldest continually used permanent structure in Chelan. For more than 114 years, St. Andrew’s has welcomed generations of members and welcomes visitors to the valley. St. Andrew’s currently counts approximately 100 members.
She said it was during the training for the priesthood a lengthy process that incudes summer seminary sessions, ministry weekends, and online classes that diocesan leaders surprised her with their assessment of her future in the church.
“They told me I’d be better as a priest,” she said.
Mayer heeded their advice and completed training to become a priest, a process that has given her a life a “...deeper sense of meaning.”
“I’d like to say I’m at peace, but I was at peace before (becoming a priest),” she said with a smile.
However, Mayer offers kudos to one person of particular importance, Linda Cox. She was on this particular faith journey and has been senior warden during her entire time leading the St. Andrew’s congregation. “Linda Cox has joined me every year at Convention making the long drives to various parts of the diocese a fun time,” said Mayer.
Looking back over her 12 years serving the parishioners and the wider secular community of Chelan, she remarked that as a priest, she has helped many, many people. Mayer has officiated at more than 700 weddings, memorial services and baptisms, Holy weeks, Sunday services, the blessing of countless animals and even the new Chelan Health Hospital campus.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, keeping her flock together was an extra effort. “We couldn’t even hold church, so the phone call was necessary,” she recalled. “It was family checking on family and we did it.”
Ever pragmatic, Mayer observed “Being part of the church you just need to do what needs be be done. Many (parishioners) have taken their place doing all sorts of things.”
“As I said when I was first ordained, ‘God put me where he wants me to be...to do the things he wants me to do.”
“I am proud that my weekly sermons are simple and direct to the point. They are easy to understand, considering I have to understand them them first, so it has be be simple,” she said with a laugh. “The most important gift of being a priest is to be flexible. You never know what’s going to happen next. You simply cannot be rigid.”
“So Jesus said we are all family those who do the will of God. We at St. Andrew’s have a great family everyone helping to do the will of God,” Mayer added.