“Wow, how time flies,” was Rev. Linda Mayer’s observation as she announced Jan. 8 that the next weekly service would be her last as priest of the historic St. Andrew’s Parish in downtown Chelan.

Mayer was ordained a priest by then-Bishop James E. Waggoner Jr. of the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane during a June 5, 2010 ceremony at St. Luke’s in Wenatchee.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?