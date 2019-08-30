Bring a picnic lunch down to Linden Tree Park on the Columbia River at noon on Monday, Sept. 2 to help welcome Claire Dibble as she lands in Wenatchee on her journey down the river.
The B.C. photographer and writer, launched her kayak at the headwaters of the Columbia River on July 1 to paddle 1,200-plus miles to the Pacific Ocean engaging and connecting with communities along the way. A portrait of the river and its people is created along her journey, titled "Watershed Moments."
Also, please join Claire at 7 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 4 at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center for a slideshow of her journey. Admission is by donation.
To view some of her amazing photos and learn more about her project visit watershedmoments.art.
Mara Bohman is a freelance writer, watercolor artist and former elementary school teacher living in Leavenworth. She shares her passion for the Columbia River on her website rolloncolumbia.com. She can be reached at mbohman@aol.com.