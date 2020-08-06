Pacific salmon faithfully return to the waters of their birth to spawn, even when those waters are in hatcheries. But before they even leave the ocean, they stop eating. Salmon from our hatcheries at Leavenworth, Entiat and Winthrop travel up to 575 miles to spawn.
Even after they arrive, they may delay spawning up to three months. But they still don’t eat.
How can they survive this long period without food, and still achieve such feats of travel and endurance?
They do this, in part, by being efficient.
They know where they’re headed, so they don’t waste time looking for a place to spawn. Salmon returning upstream can travel 12-25 miles a day — upstream, mind you. So they use back-eddies and slower-moving water layers in the rivers to stay out of the main current. They swim efficiently.
This part makes sense to me. I was a backcountry sea kayak guide in Alaska, in an area that had huge tides. I learned never to paddle against the main current, to choose travel times based on tides, to exploit the slower-moving water near shore. I learned to paddle efficiently, using my whole body and not just my arms. But not eating? Out of the question.
Salmon gain half their final adult weight in the final six months of ocean feeding. They are filling up the gas tanks, in a sense, storing energy for their bodies to use later.
But when hormones trigger the migration impulse, their stomachs start to shrink as they stop eating and start processing stored fuel. This leaves more room for gonads (eggs and sperm) to develop.
In research, removing the organ producing the hormones stopped salmon from migrating home to spawn; and injecting them with the hormones triggered migration behavior. Just like human adolescence, hormonal shifts cause behavioral changes.
Once salmon reach the mouth of their home-river system, they pause to adjust to fresh water again. This is an essential time, a time that allows their bodies to prepare for the incredible journey ahead.
Salmon have fabulous aerobic fitness. Their oxygen intake and circulation systems work extremely well. These systems are put to the test as they forge upstream. When they encounter barriers or predators, they may have to use up extra energy to “burst swim” past the obstacle. They recover quickly — but it takes a toll. Each stress reduces their stored energy.
Obstacles aren’t the only problem: Temperature is a big one.
Warmer water holds less oxygen, and metabolism runs faster with higher heat. Salmon are forced to burn more of their stored energy. Too much of this and the rigid arithmetic of energy consumption overtakes them. They may die before they can spawn.
High temperatures killed more than 95% of sockeye salmon bound for Idaho’s Snake River in 2015, for example.
Spring Chinook like we have at Leavenworth and Winthrop arrive early (May and June) to their spawning grounds, then spend weeks in the coolest, quietest pools they can find, resting while they wait for summer to pass.
They will lay their eggs in August — but only if they can survive that long.
We try to keep our fish cool and calm, protected from predators and disturbance. They’ve earned the right to rest after their arduous journey. In the wild, cold water “refugia” are critical—places where salmon can hide out while they wait for better conditions in the spawning areas.
Whenever I pass by the adult holding ponds at Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, I peek through the fence to see the shade cloths and water spray sheltering the adults that made it home. I think of the ticking clock, tallying the inevitable reduction of their energy reserves. But the eggs they carry are growing as well.
If they survive to spawn, a new generation will fill our nursery, and later, our rivers. The astonishing cycle of life, death and birth will continue.
Julia Pinnix is visitor services manager for Leavenworth Fisheries Complex. The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats. For more information, visit fws.gov.