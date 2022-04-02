WENATCHEE — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Wenatchee is excited to announce the installation of a new pastor, Reverend Donald Ray. The installation service took place on Saturday, March 19, with 150 in attendance, including parishioners and local Lutheran pastors and representatives from all over Eastern Washington. After three-and-a-half years without a settled pastor, the members of St. Paul’s have looked forward with anticipation to this moment.
“We have thrived in so many ways during a distressing time,” said Mike Symonds, lead elder at St. Paul’s, “and now the Lord has provided us with a settled pastor. This very special celebration is a marker of what God has been preparing St. Paul’s for during the last several years.”
Ray has served as an ordained LCMS pastor for more than 10 years, and since 2018 he also served as an adjunct professor for master’s and undergraduate students in theology and leadership on-site and online at William Jessup University.
Before seminary, Ray served as the director of advancement for a large LCMS church, leading their biblical financial stewardship and educational development efforts, and previously led a branch office and sales team for a Fortune 500 personnel consulting company.
Ray is currently finishing his Ph.D. at Biola University, Talbot School of Theology, where his dissertation (to be completed and published in late 2022) explores personal traumas, coping and post-traumatic growth among LCMS clergy. His nationwide study comprises the largest known research project ever conducted on clergy, trauma and post-traumatic growth, and it aims to promote pastoral health and well-being; equip LCMS leaders to offer specific support to ministers, pastors’ wives, and clergy families; enable pastors to provide more empathic care for others; and foster a greater awareness and appreciation of psychology and Lutheran theology for the church at-large.
Ray and his wife Stacye and their children Hannah, Elizabeth and Noah are thankful and humbled that the Lord has called him and them to serve with and for St. Paul’s and the Wenatchee Valley community, and they look forward each day to carrying out with God’s people whatever good works He has prepared beforehand in Christ.
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church begin at 10:15 a.m., and midweek services during Lent are on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to join us!
Devorah Nelson is the church office manager at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
