Eric Pierson, Chelan County Public Works director and county engineer, was recently named the 2022 County Engineer of the Year by the Washington State County Road Administration Board.
Pierson was honored June 7 at the WSACE Summer Conference at Sun Mountain Lodge in Winthrop.
“It is an honor to receive this award and to work with such a talented and dedicated team here at Public Works,” Pierson said. “I thank the Board of County Commissioners for its support of both myself and my staff.”
The statewide award is well deserved, and it is a privilege for Chelan County to be able to celebrate Pierson’s achievement and the work he does on a day-to-day basis, said Commissioner Kevin Overbay, chairman of the Board of County Commissioners.
The honor also comes as Public Works wraps up construction of the new West Cashmere Bridge, the county’s largest road project ever, Overbay added.
“Eric has done an incredible job of facilitating the multiple departments — the road department, solid waste, stormwater, the Flood Control Zone District and development — under his leadership,” Commissioner Overbay said. “While his biggest achievement for the county thus far may be the completion of the West Cashmere Bridge, really this success comes at the juggling of other large projects, including the flood mitigation project at Slide Ridge, the ongoing Knowles Road improvement project and upcoming improvements to Totem Pole Road in Manson.”
Pierson has been a county employee for 12 years, previously working at the Washington State Department of Transportation. He has been leading Chelan County’s largest department for the past seven years.
“Eric’s leadership style is one that is patient and informational with the public. He has also shown a high degree of collaboration and creativity with our outside partners, something that is vital today when bringing projects to fruition,” Overbay said. “With his own staff, Eric brings out the best in his department, and that in turn is a win for the citizens of Chelan County.”
Pierson was nominated for the annual award by Chelan County commissioners and Public Works staff.
“When we think of Eric, perhaps what comes to mind the most is his passion for the rural communities of Chelan County,” according to the nomination. “Public Works is fortunate to be led by a county engineer who embraces the rural lifestyle and, more importantly, sees the value in it.”
Jill FitzSimmons is the public information officer for Chelan County.
