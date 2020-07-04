WENATCHEE — The coronavirus is not going to stop two local organizations from giving away free clothes and backpacks filled with school supplies for up to 1,000 area students this August.
In its 17th year, the annual giveaway will be held outside with parents picking up boxes full of pre-ordered clothes, shoes and backpacks. In recent years, the Serve Wenatchee giveaway was called “Clothes for the Classroom.” This year, in a nod to the uncertainty of regular school, it is called “Clothes for the ‘Eventual’ Classroom.”
The CVCH event has always been known as the CVCH Back to School Health Fair, and while they will not be able to provide the health fair due to limitations.
Parents and guardians of children entering grades K-8 in the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts, can pick up their box filled with pre-orders of jeans, shirts, tennis shoes, socks and shoes from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 15. Backpacks filled with school supplies for children in grades K-12 can be picked up at the same time. It will be held at the Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., in Wenatchee.
Volunteers with Serve Wenatchee Valley and Columbia Valley Community Health will be taking orders from parents and guardians of students in the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts. Parents and guardians can call 663-4673, starting July 6 through July 17 to place orders for their own children. Callers should have sizes available to share with the volunteers.
All the clothes are new, and will be purchased from local stores, Nees said and we will need about 80 volunteers to fill orders and coordinate distribution on Aug. 15.
In past years, both the Serve Wenatchee and CVCH events were set up as an open-air fair, with parents and children able to go from table to table to get the right size clothing and shoes, receive haircuts and health screenings, face painting and other fun activities. This year, the social distancing involved with the coronavirus pandemic is making that impossible.
These events in the past have been held on two separate weekends and while it is not ideal to have to remove the interactive elements, Serve Wenatchee and CVCH are excited about the opportunity to work together to serve the families in our community together.
What to do?
You can provide a box of clothes for children K-8 for only $25 per child. Visit servewenatchee.org
- and look for Clothes for the Classroom link to make this possible.
- Parents and guardians can register their children from July 6-17 by calling Serve Wenatchee Valley at 663-4673.
- To volunteer, visit
Thom Nees is the executive director for Serve Wenatchee Valley. He can be reached at 663-4673.