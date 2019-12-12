On Tuesday, Jan. 7, come out to Wenatchee River Institute’s Red Barn, 347 Division St. in Leavenworth, for hands-on experiences with virtual reality, robotics, and lasers!
Immerse yourself and dance your way through a virtual 3D world. Learn how to program North Central Regional Library's newest Sphero RVR robot, inspired by students and educators. The NCRL STEM department — science, technology, engineering and math – will partner with the WRI to bring fun STEM programs to adults.
Enjoy yourself while working on motor skills with Beat Saber, a virtual reality rhythm game. With a pair of light sabers, slice through flying blocks representing musical beats of adrenaline-pumping music while surrounded by a futuristic world. This is an interactive game and a great introduction to the world of virtual reality.
Sphero’s RVR robot works and looks much like a remote control car, but with a programming interface. This activity is an opportunity to learn about writing code and having a good, experiential time while doing it. Heather Inczauskis, NCRL’s STEM Coordinator, will also bring Arduino microbite controllers, the small board that makes electronics we use interactive. Inczauskis will help you begin or expand your basic block coding and (legal) hacking skills.
“Adults don’t usually get to play with robots and have missed out on experiencing this really fun stuff that transports you to a different world. Come out to experiment and play, it’s really cool! Test out new technology and find out what your kids are doing in school,” encourages Inczauskis.
Inczauskis will also bring a laser cutter to cut your original design into a piece of wood, along with something from National Geographic’s interactive virtual reality explorations, like climbing Mount Everest or choosing your own story about a bear. “Many adults haven’t taken time to draw things in years. People forget how creative they can be!” said Inczauskis about the laser cutter.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event is free with donations appreciated. No-host beer and wine is available from local vendors. Questions? Email Rachel at rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org or call (509)548-0181 x5. Event Link: wwrld.us/2YE49O1
Tricia Cook is the administration and communications manager for the Wenatchee River Institute.