The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded a $50,000 endowment grant to Upper Valley MEND (Meeting Each Need with Dignity), a nonprofit dedicated to meeting the housing, hunger and health care needs in the upper Wenatchee Valley.
The endowment grant is awarded to a well-established nonprofit organization that has strong leadership and is positioned to grow the endowment. The grant establishes an endowment fund at the foundation, providing long-term sustainability for a nonprofit by dispersing a portion of the fund annually while the principal is invested for growth. Through investment and additional donations to the fund, the annual payout increases, creating a dependable stream of income.
“Over the last 30 years, our community has built a wonderful organization to support basic needs and community connection in the Upper Valley” said UVMEND Executive Director, Kaylin Bettinger. “This endowment grant will ensure Upper Valley MEND services will be available for those in need long into the future.”
The foundation was faced with the tough task to narrow down the many impressive grant applications to three strong finalists, including Chelan-Douglas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and the Women’s Resource Center. Each finalist had an opportunity to present to the Endowment Grant Committee over Zoom.
New grant opportunities
In response to the effects COVID-19 has had on its nonprofit partners, the Community Foundation has retooled its regular grant-making programs to better serve their needs.
The Helping Hands 2.0 Grant supports 501(c)3 nonprofits and public agencies in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties providing critical safety-net needs for community members (including food security, housing support, physical and mental health, safety, and pre-K childcare) due to the socio-economic and health impacts of the pandemic in our region. There is no cap on funding requests. Grants are awarded monthly.
The Nonprofit Reemergence Grant is a temporary grant program to support 501(c)3 charitable organizations located in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties as they recover from the current public health crisis and adapt their operations for future viability. Applications opened Aug. 1, and awards will be made quarterly through July 2021.
The Woods Family Music and Arts Fund will temporarily shift its focus this year to support general operating grants up to $5,000 for nonprofit arts organizations in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties (excluding the Methow Valley). The application deadline is Sep. 30.
For more information, visit cfncw.org/grants.
Jennifer Dolge is director of donor services and communications for the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.