The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded $734,852 in scholarships to 204 students across North Central Washington — the largest distribution of scholarship awards to date.
The Community Foundation manages more than 110 scholarships established by individuals, families and businesses passionate about helping students achieve their college and career goals. Each scholarship is unique, with varying criteria set by the donor.
“We have scholarship opportunities for all types of students” said Julie Mott, the foundation’s scholarship program specialist. “Some support students going into a specific field, some support students who have overcome obstacles, others support students who demonstrate exceptional character and community service. Most of our scholarships want to help students who have significant financial need.”
This year, the foundation received 3,277 applications that were reviewed by over 250 volunteers who serve on scholarship committees. “Our volunteers do an amazing service to the foundation and these students, as they read dozens or sometimes hundreds of applications and thoughtfully determine the award finalist” said Mott. “We are so grateful for their time and commitment to help our local students.”
Since 2003, the foundation has awarded more than $6 million in scholarships, and annual award disbursements continue to grow each year. Contributing to this growth are new scholarship funds being established each year as well as the investment returns on the funds, which are endowed to enable disbursement of scholarship awards in perpetuity.
For a listing of award recipients and more information, visit cfncw.org/scholarships.
Jennifer Dolge is director of donor services and communications for the Community Foundation of North Central Washington. The nonprofit grows, protects and connects charitable gifts in support of communities throughout Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties.