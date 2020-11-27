The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded $735,725 in grants to several nonprofit organizations through grant programs and community partnerships.
The foundation’s grant programming has been retooled to focus on providing stability for nonprofits who have been impacted by COVID-19. The survival challenges nonprofits face parallel those of small businesses, with some struggling to meet increased demand and others completely shuttered.
Chelan County CARES Nonprofit Assistance Awards
This grant program is in partnership with Chelan County, which allocated $500,000 to the foundation to disburse as reimbursement grants to organizations that provide basic needs such as food security, housing, mental and physical health and childcare. All applicants who applied received funding.
- Hope Care Clinic: $25,500
- SAGE (Safety, Advocacy, Growth, Empowerment): $9,500
- TEAMS Learning Center: $40,000
- Upper Valley MEND: $100,000
- Wenatchee River Institute: $45,000
- Wenatchee Valley YMCA: $130,000
- Women’s Resource Center of NCW: $65,000
- YWCA of North Central Washington: $85,000
Nonprofit Reemergence Grant
This is a quarterly grant program by the Community Foundation providing general operating support. Applicants can apply for up to 10% of their current organizational budget with a maximum request of $20,000. This is the first of four grant cycles, with $100,000 available each quarter.
- Alatheia Riding Center: $15,750
- Cashmere Museum: $14,000
- Chelan Valley Housing Trust: $15,750
- Hand in Hand Immigration Services: $11,000
- Thrive Chelan Valley: $12,000
- Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center — $15,750
- Wenatchee Valley YMCA: $15,750
Helping Hands 2.0 Grant
In this revised version of the foundation’s Helping Hands grant, which provides emergent support, organizations can apply for any amount to help with critical safety-net needs such as food security, housing, mental and physical health and childcare. Awards are made monthly.
- Chelan Douglas CASA: $5,000, child abuse educational outreach
- Chelan Valley Hope: $25,000, capacity building to meet increase in demand for services
- Hope Care Clinic: $9,360, dental assistant
- Serve Wenatchee Valley: $5,500, public pantry for people facing food insecurity
- Leavenworth Community United Methodist Church: $5,700, backpack food program for kids with food insecurity
- Wenatchee Rescue Mission: $15,000, community meal program for people facing food insecurity
Woods Music and Arts Grant
This grant, established by the Woods Family, supports music and arts education and programming across the region. This year, the grant focused on general operating support for arts organizations impacted by the pandemic.
- 49-degrees North Artists Association: $3,000
- Beauty of Bronze: $5,000
- Grunewald Guild: $5,000
- Icicle Creek Center for the Arts: $5,000
- Lake Chelan Bach Fest: $5,000
- Leavenworth Summer Theater: $5,000
- Music Theater of Wenatchee: $5,000
- Numerica Performing Arts Center: $5,000
- Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus: $5,000
- Stage Kids WA: $5,000
- Wenatchee Valley Symphony Association: $5,000
- North Central Education Foundation: $6,500
- Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center: $1,900
NCW Foundation for Youth
NCW Foundation for Youth is a grant program managed by the foundation that provides up to $1,000 year-round to activities that directly benefit youth across the valley. Shop with a Cop is an exception in funding, as it is a program established by the founding organization and receives this annual designation in perpetuity.
- Les Schwab: $1,000, community toy drive
- Wenatchee Police: $5,000, Shop with a Cop
- Washington State University Extension 4H: $965, 4H Virtual Eco-Stewardship
- Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center: $1,000, Virtual Mobile Makers
- Trinity Church: $1,000, Side-by-Side Camp for CVCH families
The Community Foundation is committed to providing continual support of nonprofits across the region. Learn about these grant opportunities and more at cfncw.org/grants.
Jennifer Dolge is director of donor services and communications for the Community Foundation of North Central Washington. The nonprofit grows, protects and connects charitable gifts in support of communities throughout Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties.