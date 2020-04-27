The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded nearly $16,000 in its second round of Helping Hands Grants to nonprofits struggling with the effects of COVID-19.
The Helping Hands Grant provides emergent funding to nonprofits in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties and has expanded its criteria to those impacted by COVID-19. Awards are disbursed every other week until funds are expended.
Over $245,000 has been donated to the Helping Hands Grant since March 1. These donations are imperative for the foundation to continue awarding funds.
“We cannot thank these donors enough for their generosity during this time” said Beth Stipe, the foundation’s executive director. “We were able to seed this fund with $45,000, which has already been awarded in this first month. We know this will be a marathon, so these contributions are crucial to continue supporting our nonprofit partners and the important work they do across our region as more needs arise.”
Latest Helping Hands Grant recipients:
- Methow at Home, $2,028: Free memberships for six aging-in-place residents, such as food delivery and phone buddy system
- Methow Housing Trust, $1,500: Support for providing housing resources to individuals in need
- Numerica PAC, $3,000: Recouping lost event revenue and production of digital campaign for 2021 season
- Office Moms and Dads, $1,804: Basic needs, therapeutic toys and increased recruitment for volunteers who provide companionship to children transitioning to foster care during office visits
- Okanogan Land Trust, $1,035: Updated equipment for safe remote work
- Okanogan Regional Humane Society, $2,560: Recouping lost revenue from cancelled event
- PowerHouse Ministries, $1,000: Sanitation and supplies for day shelter for homeless individuals
- The Cove, $3,000: Support for increased individuals and families needing food and financial help
For more information on how to apply, donate and other resources, visit cfncw.org/covid19.
Jennifer Dolge is director of donor services and communications for the Community Foundation of North Central Washington. The nonprofit grows, protects and connects charitable gifts in support of communities throughout Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties.