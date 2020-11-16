The Community Foundation of NCW has received a $1.7M bequest that will support Methow Valley nonprofits in perpetuity through the Methow Valley Fund.
The bequest came from Ken Westman, a long-time Methow Valley resident who cared deeply about providing charitable resources to benefit the Methow Valley and its citizens. Throughout his lifetime, Ken was an active participant with many local organizations that served to enhance the quality of life in the Methow Valley. In addition to financial support, Ken devoted much of his time to serving on committees, as a volunteer on boards and in leadership positions. His lifetime of service and legacy in this community is legendary.
The bequest secures an endowment that supports the Methow Valley Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation of NCW that provides a competitive grant program benefiting Methow Valley nonprofits. Currently, the fund awards over $60,000 in grants each year. This bequest will significantly increase the amount of funding available for grants to Methow nonprofits.
An endowment is one of the most significant ways to leave a legacy in your community. The original gift is invested by the foundation and grows over time. An annual distribution is made available each year to provide for grants to charitable organizations.
“This bequest will have a significant impact on the quality of life for the Methow Valley for generations” said Beth Stipe, the foundation’s executive director. “Ken was always so kind and generous. We knew he was planning to leave a gift to benefit the Valley he loved, but we were stunned at the magnitude. I can only imagine his delight and much loved laugh, knowing the surprise he pulled on all of us! We are honored to be able to continue Ken’s generosity and to support the Valley and the many causes that make it such a special place, forever!”
For more information on the Methow Valley Fund or leaving a legacy in your community, visit cfncw.org.
Jennifer Dolge is director of donor services and communications for the Community Foundation of North Central Washington. The nonprofit grows, protects and connects charitable gifts in support of communities throughout Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties.