CAFE (Community for the Advancement for Family Education), Parque Padrinos and partners have successfully participated in the Climate Innovation Lab, a collaborative space that empowers the Latino community to act on climate by promoting advocacy, leadership, and community action.
Fifty volunteers committed six weeks of their time learning about leadership and how climate contributes to increased wildfire risk. These residents are dedicated to leading conversations about climate and wildland fire and representing our community. Some of the individuals formed a Steering Committee, and together, started the Neighborhood Heroes — Héroes de la Vecindad initiative. This initiative is to provide information and access to resources on wildfire adaptation. In addition, we are working with community leaders to proclaim and dedicate the month of July to wildfire adaptation.
We have chosen to live in an area that is no doubt fire prone, and we must be prepared and informed. The cities of Leavenworth, Wenatchee, Cashmere and Chelan are in the Top 10 fire-prone communities with the highest probability of risk to exposure in the state of Washington. Our goal is for everyone in our community to be informed and knowledgeable on fire safety and have the tools to keep our friends and family safe as well as prepared.
We would like to remind you all that fire season is here. Your Neighborhood Heroes are here to share some tips and resources to help you prepare!
What you can do
- Keep the area around your home free of hazardous materials such as trash, logs, tires, gas tanks, grills, dry grass/plants, etc.
- Sign up for emergency alert and notification systems:
- Work on an evacuation plan with your housemates/family. How will you get to your housemates/family if you are separated? Where will you meet? Where will you go? How will you get there?
- Have an emergency kit (papers, pills, pets, photos, people) ready to go! This includes items for your pets, children and those with special needs. For a complete list, visit:
- Monitor radio/TV/phone for news and information to stay up to date on the situation.
- How big is the fire? Where is it located? What is the proximity of it to my home?
- Be proactive!
- You do not have to wait to be told to evacuate if you feel unsafe or if you will need more time to evacuate and find shelter.
- Learn the evacuation routes that you would be able to use.
- Be familiar with areas in which you would be able to reunite with housemates/family, safe zones or shelters such as schools and public buildings.
- Practice your plan!
- If you feel unsafe, you should leave the area without waiting for an evacuation notice.
- If you see a wildfire and haven’t seen evacuation orders, call 911
To learn more about creating an evacuation plan and adapting your home against wildfires with your housemates/family, visit wwrld.us/2WBv4tV.
To sign up for the emergency alerts system, call Chelan County Emergency Management at 667-6863.
Follow and like the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page — facebook.com/CCSOEM — where information and updates regarding natural disasters and emergency situations are posted for our area.
If you or a family member have a physical, mental, or cognitive condition that may require special assistance during an evacuation, contact Chelan County Emergency Management at 667-6863 or Sheriff.EM@co.chelan.wa.us to sign-up for the Chean County Vulnerable Persons registry.
If you need financial help regarding food, shelter or clothing, please contact the Red Cross at 663-3907.
If you have any questions or would like more information, please call CAFE at (509) 415-8274 or email wenatcheecafe@gmail.com.
Laura Rivera is project coordinator for Wildfire Neighborhood Heroes/Heroes de la Vecindad.