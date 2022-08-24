Purchase Access

Is excessive heat actually excessive anymore? According to the National Weather Service, excessive heat warnings are triggered when maximum temperatures are expected to be 105 F or higher for at least two days and not fall below 75 F at night. It does feel excessive, but these heat events are becoming all too familiar for us in North Central Washington.

The world is warming, and we need to learn how to adapt to climate variability for greater resiliency. One way to help fight global warming is by reducing food waste. Up to one third of all food produced in high-income countries is wasted, and when it rots in landfills, it emits methane, which is 25 times more heat-trapping than carbon in the atmosphere.



