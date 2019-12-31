A new year, a new decade. Perhaps you’re one to make resolutions or maybe not. No resolutions from me about keeping my garden neat as a pin. My tendency is more toward forgiving and getting a fresh start come spring.
This seems timely for sharing a few thoughts — both of gardening challenges and dreams. Hopefully it’ll encourage you to sit back and ponder some of your own goals and ideas towards a more successful and pleasurable 2020 garden.
Perhaps one reason I enjoy gardeners so much is we’re generally realistic and practical folks. Maybe the real kernel of truth is those who are perfectionists can’t cope with unplanned vagaries that are a part of every garden. There’s no such thing as a perfect garden. As in life, few gardens have only perfect flowers.
For instance, any gardener worth her salt — rather soil — knows weeding is perpetual. Just a matter of how conscientious you have been in past years predicts your weeding efforts for the approaching year.
We plant shrubs and trees, anxious for them to expand and flourish. Then half a dozen years later we realize they’re expanding too much, overtaking adjoining plants. This is a lesson for realizing the mature size of each plant, as well as a lesson on patience to allow it time to grow. A practical solution is planting some short-term shrubs or annuals for filling in between your long-term ones.
Record keeping is a worthy goal that sometimes gets overlooked. I’m among those who keep some records but aim for more thoroughness. I’ve been observant at picking up new ideas over the years. For me, it must be something convenient and not time consuming.
A friend keeps two clipboards with several lined pages, one in his shed and the other, the garage. With pencil attached, it’s ready when he heads outside to garden. These pages eventually get added to his multi-year binder, making it easy to look back at when peas were planted, mason bees emerged and so forth. Each year varies with weather conditions, but it gives a general background of what happens when. It’s also helpful for noting what’s planted where for crop rotation in your vegetable patch and notes of problems to avoid next year.
In addition to planting dates, you may want to record when you fertilize, apply control measures, flowering dates and harvest times. Photos are great — just be sure they’re labeled with the date, plant and whatever else might be helpful for later reference.
A casual sketch of your landscape including locating plant names greatly improves one’s memory.
Keeping track of flowering times may help determine if a particular flower color clashes with a neighbor. If they’re blooming at staggered times, it probably isn’t a concern.
Labels are important. Aluminum or copper labels can be etched with a name, then hung from the plant with a wire. Writing on a tongue depressor or cut plastic window blinds with a permanent marker is an easy, short-term solution.
Master Gardener Joe Peltier makes our annual plant sale labels using a laser printer, heavy label plastic from gardenware.com and a printer that prints straight through, not the typical roller as is part of most printers. That's probably way too much trouble unless you’re into selling plants or already have such a printer.
It has been said we make our gardens to relax and then spend all our time working in them. I can’t imagine much more pleasurable relaxation than being able to get outside and work in the garden.
Let’s hope we can continue our gardening enjoyment in 2020.
