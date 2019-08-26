Six years ago this month I turned in my application to become a WSU Chelan/Douglas County Master Gardener. I had lived in the Wenatchee area for four months, having moved here after living for 30 years in Hawaii.
I wanted to garden but the climate and soil is so different that I wasn’t sure where or how to start. I learned about the Master Gardener Program from a friend and was attracted to the idea of both learning about gardening and giving back through volunteering in the Program.
I’m happy to still be actively involved and to have the opportunity to encourage you to sign up for our upcoming 2020 class. Applications are now available; Sept. 30 is the application deadline. The class is open to residents of Chelan and Douglas counties. Application materials are available on the web at https://bit.ly/30HV6vW or by calling (509) 667-6540.
So, who are the Master Gardeners? We are grassroots volunteer educators who teach sustainable landscape management, gardening and environmental stewardship all around Washington state. We have about 100 volunteers in Chelan and Douglas counties. We work in our community and demonstration gardens, help home gardeners solve their plant problems at our diagnostic clinics, teach at our Third Saturdays in the Garden and other events, partner with local schools to bring gardening to our local children, write articles and much more. Opportunities abound for fulfilling the very reasonable volunteer-hour requirement.
The first step in becoming a WSU Master Gardener is taking Basic Training, which is a horticulture series offered as a combination of online and in-class training sessions. The online portion is done from a computer using a platform called Blackboard to read chapter assignments, view PowerPoint presentations and videos, and complete crossword puzzles and fill-in-the-blank worksheets.
The in-class sessions, held once a week and taught by local gardening experts, are meant to solidify what you learn online, while allowing time for you to become accustomed to the program’s projects and volunteers. The class begins Jan. 14, meeting almost every week from 9 a.m. to noon until April 28. The cost of the training is $175.
After completion of the training, a 100-hour internship is required over a period of two years to become a certified WSU Master Gardener. Students who complete the course and the internship serve the community as home-garden horticulture advisors and earn the title WSU Chelan/Douglas County Master Gardener.
"Being a WSU Master Gardener means being a part of making a community difference — being a part of something bigger than oneself and being a part of a group of people who are friends," explains Jennifer Marquis, former coordinator for the Chelan-Douglas County Program and now state coordinator.
If becoming a Master Gardener isn’t in your plans for 2020, we’d still love to see you at our events or enjoying wandering through our gardens.
