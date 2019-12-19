EAST WENATCHEE — Twenty-three FIRST Lego League teams from throughout North Central Washington competed Saturday in the regional qualifier for the First Lego League. The competition took place at Clovis Point Intermediate School in East Wenatchee.
Each team was comprised of up to 10 students in grades 4-8. The student teams were awarded a composite score based on (1) a core values interview, (2) a project design, (3) a robot design debrief and (4) their score on the robot game (teams earned points during a 2.5-minute challenge).
FIRST Robotics tournaments are about more than just programming and tech; the core-values theme ensures that students also think about how they do what they do. The mantra of the day was gracious professionalism. It means competing like crazy against the clock, but treating each other with respect.
The theme of this year’s competition was city planning. Teams were asked to identify a problem with a building or public space in their community, design a solution and share their solution with others.
This year, more than 40 community leaders volunteered time to serve as judges and organizers. Emcee Zach Turner from Quincy kept the crowd cheering and teams celebrating throughout the day. A team of referees led by Rob Tidd of Wenatchee kept track of the robot games.
The event is presented in partnership with the Apple STEM Network, the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, FIRST Washington, the North Central Education Services District, GWATA, the Rutherford family and the Eastmont School District. This year’s tournament also featured a special guest presentation by the state Department of Transportation.
Five teams took home awards:
- Project Award: Royal Muffins, Royal City
- Core Values Award: Rob-Tic Knights, Royal City
- Robot Design Award: TRA River Robotics, Wenatchee
- Robotic Performance Award: TRA River Robotics, Wenatchee
- Judges Choice Award: Royal Knights, Royal City
Seven of the 23 teams advanced to the state qualifier in January:
· Cascade Innovators – Blob Ross, Leavenworth
· Holographic Cats, Wenatchee
· TRA River Robotics, Wenatchee
· Royal Muffins, Royal City
· Golden Knights, Royal City
· Royal Knights, Royal City
· Rob-Tic Knights, Royal City
Sue Kane is director of STEM initiatives and strategic partnerships for the North Central Educational Service District.