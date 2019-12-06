LEAVENWORTH — On Tuesday, Dec. 17, join Wenatchee River Institute (WRI) and NCW Audubon Society for the 120th Audubon Christmas Bird Count.
This is citizen science at its best, as birds both seen and heard will be tallied!
WRI and NCW Audubon will lead birders of all experience levels from the WRI campus, 347 Division St., on one of the routes along Leavenworth’s Waterfront Trail from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Audubon Society and other organizations will use the data collected from the nation’s longest-running community science bird project to assess the health of bird populations and help guide conservation actions throughout the year.
Dress for cold weather and non-aerobic time outdoors. Bring binoculars if you have them, a notepad, a snack and something warm to sip from a thermos. Participants are not required to stay for the entire walk and all ages are welcome. Questions? Email Rachel, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org or call (509) 548-0181, extension 5. For information go to wwrld.us/birdcount.