When it’s hot, all I want to do is hang out by a body of water. It’s no wonder so many families flock to the lake in August.
While you’re at a lake or pond this summer, spend some time exploring it with your kids. You’ll be amazed at what you can find!
Lake and Pond Facts
A lake is a body of relatively still water surrounded by land. There isn’t really a set definition of what makes something a lake versus a pond. Usually, a lake is bigger and deeper than a pond, but that’s not always true. Often, someone just picked a name and it stuck. (Can you imagine Chelan Pond, or Pond Wenatchee?) Reservoirs are man-made lakes used for storing water. For the rest of this article, the word “lake” refers to a lake, pond or reservoir.
Lakes are usually freshwater, but some are saltwater, such as the Great Salt Lake in Utah. A lake is different from a lagoon, which connects to the ocean.
Lakes form in a variety of ways. Most of the lakes in North Central Washington west of the Columbia River were carved out by glaciers. When glaciers melt, they often carve out a valley or depression and leave a pile of rocks and sand — called a terminal moraine — where the end of the glacier was. That pile blocks water from exiting quickly, leaving a lake behind. We also have lakes formed by landslides, by human activity such as dams and agriculture, by erosion from Ice Age floods, and by beaver activity.
A lake’s catchment area or watershed is the land surrounding the lake, where all the surface water drains into the lake. The health of that land affects the water quality of the lake, and of the rivers and streams that drain out of it. That’s why it’s important to protect and care for the land around our lakes!
Most lakes have a lifespan of a few thousand years. That’s because the water that flows into a lake carried soil, rocks, plant life, and other sediment which fills up the lake bed. Eventually, the lake becomes a meadow, then if conditions are right for tree growth, into a forest.
Lakes, and the wetlands that surround them, are important as homes for wildlife and plants that need wet habitats to survive, and for providing our communities with clean, clear water.
When you're at the lake
Take a look at the lake and see if you can find where the water enters the lake, and where it exits (however, not all lakes have an inflow and an outflow!). Can you tell how the lake was formed? Can you see signs of the lake filling with sediment and turning into a meadow, or is it too young? Do you think the land around the lake is healthy? How do you know?
Explore how webbed feet help frogs and ducks swim more efficiently by using a plastic bag. Grab a bag — like a leftover plastic shopping bag or repurposed zip-top storage bag, and put a hand inside. Spread the fingers and make a swimming movement in the lake. Compare how much more power you have than without the plastic bag.
Explore the life in lake water. Observe in a shallow part of the lake shore, or collect some water for observation. Using a bucket or bin, scoop up some of the water. A white, shallow bin works best, so you can see what you find. Using a hand lens or magnifying glass helps. Some of the things you might find are eggs, tadpoles, water-dwelling insects, lake plants, algae, and even small fish. You’ll be surprised at how much life there is in even the smallest lakes!
Hillary Clark, membership and education coordinator for the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, writes this monthly column on low-cost and easy ways for families to spend quality time outside with their kids. For more ways to get outside with your children, visit cdlandtrust.org/outings-events/events.