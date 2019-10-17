World-renowned mandolin master John Reischman will lead the multi-award winning John Reischman & The Jaybirds Saturday at the Cashmere Community Concerts’ season opener.
The show starts at 7 p.m. at the Cashmere Riverside Center, 201 Riverside Drive.
John and the Jaybirds seamlessly blend original songs and instrumentals with Appalachian old-time music for a truly unique band sound. In their 20th year with seven critically acclaimed albums and two Juno nominations, the Jaybirds are simultaneously innovative and unadorned. This is a show not to be missed.
John Reischman (mandolin/vocals), is an undisputed master of the mandolin. John is among the most prolific and masterful composers of original instrumental tunes on mandolin. He is a founding member of the acclaimed Good Ole Persons and an original member of the legendary Tony Rice Unit and contributed to the 1996 Grammy winner “True Life Blues: The Music of Bill Monroe”, along with numerous other awards and accomplishments.
Patrick Sauber (guitar/vocals), the newest member, joined the Jaybirds in 2017. The veteran performer has played with, among others, Doc Watson, Richard Greene, John Jorgensen and John Fogerty. He played on the 2016 Grammy-nominated album “The Hazel and Alice Sessions” by Laurie Lewis, and appeared in the film “A Mighty Wind.” Bluegrass Unlimited describes Patrick’s playing on John’s tune “Daylighting the Creek” as “a glorious flatpicking solo that hews back to the glory days of early bluegrass guitar.”
Trisha Gagnon (bass/vocals), with her earnest and convivial spirit, has been called one of the most versatile and irresistible vocalists in ranging in style from mournful and plaintive to hopeful and yearning. She is also known as a songwriter dating back to her days with the popular BC band Tumbleweed. Her solo album includes guests Vince Gill and Peter Rowan.
Greg Spatz (fiddle) is hailed as a world-class bluegrass fiddler. Greg has the uncanny ability to slice a clean edge through a blues-infused composition, and double up or harmonize with John Reischman’s note-perfect mandolin. Greg’s virtuosic playing and flawlessly delivered chops have made him a popular player for years, including stints with Frank Wakefield, resophonic guitarist Rob Ickes, Laurie Lewis, Bryan Bowers, and Eli West and Cahalen Morrison.
Nick Hornbuckle (banjo) is a student of old-time music, which influences his unique playing style: a two-finger blend of modal, clawhammer technique and Scruggs-style bluegrass rolls showcased on all the Jaybirds’ recordings. With a varied musical past, influenced by a wide range of musical styles and genres, Nick provides innovative banjo to the Jaybird sound.
This music event is brought to you by the Cashmere Community Concerts, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide live, affordable, high quality entertainment to the Wenatchee Valley. A cover charge of $3 per person at the door will help to cover expenses. Refreshments are provided.
The musicians will be paid by a one-time hat pass. A suggested donation of $8 to $11 per person will be greatly appreciated. Enjoy great bluegrass music in an alcohol-free environment with concert seating.
For information, call Marie at 548-1230 or 421-0494, or go to cashmereconcerts.com.
Cindy Jackson is a member of the Cashmere Community Coffeehouse board of directors. Information about the Cashmere Community Concerts series also can be found at cashmereconcerts.com.