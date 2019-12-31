In a deliciously thoughtful exercise that spanned a record 749 entries and three days, Wine Press Northwest magazine staged its 20th Platinum Judging in October.
Since 2000, the publication of the Tri-City Herald in the heart of Washington wine country has invited producers from throughout the Pacific Northwest — which includes Oregon, British Columbia and Idaho — to enter their gold-medal winning wines into the Platinum Judging. Andy Perdue, who founded the magazine in 1998, developed the year-end blind tasting as a way to determine “the best bottle of wine in the Northwest.”
For 2019, the No. 1 wine — dubbed “Best of the Best” — is the Chateau Faire Le Pont 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon from Red Mountain. It received a unanimous vote for “Platinum” from the judging panel, and the point system used by organizers allowed the Cab from the Wenatchee winery to nudge out a number of other impeccable wines.
Grapes for winemaker/co-owner Doug Brazil’s fab Cab carry a pedigree. Shaw Vineyard is owned by Dick and Wendy Shaw, 2018 inductees into the Legends of Washington Wine Hall of Fame. Their vineyard manager is the affable Marshall Edwards, named in 2017 as Grower of the Year by the Washington Winegrowers Association.
“Marshall knows a lot more about growing grapes than I do,” Brazil quipped. “I trust him.”
Brazil, a graduate of the University of Georgia, spent 21 years in the Navy, first as a helicopter pilot and then a recruitment officer. His last post was in Seattle, and he opened the winery with his wife, Debé, in 2002.
As the latest Platinum Judging showed, there’s never been a better time to be drinking Pacific Northwest wine. Twenty years ago, 225 wines qualified for the Platinum. This time, more than 2,100 gold medals were awarded to Northwest wines among the 53 state, regional, national and international competitions followed by Wine Press Northwest’s editorial staff. Chateau Faire Le Pont's winning wine qualified for the Platinum Judging by winning a gold medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards judging that is part of the annual Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival.
A record 234 wines were awarded Platinum, a rate of 31%. That would be ridiculously high percentage for an open competition, but each entry came after having received a gold medal or better from at least one respected judging.
In seeking out these wines, it’s important to remember each earned a gold medal during the previous 12 months. That means there’s been a buzz surrounding their release, so supply in many instances at the winery will be quite limited.
“I have a little bit left, but it was a good seller,” Brazil said of his 2015 Shaw Cab.
For the complete list of winners, visit WinePressNW.com or pick up a copy of the Winter 2019 edition, which published Dec. 27.
Here's the list of North Central Washington Wines that earned Double Platinum and Platinum status in the judging:
Best of the Best
Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain, $60: One judge remarked, “It was a Platinum on the nose alone.” Expressive dark plum, black cherry, clove and nutmeg aromas are compelling and beautifully integrated on the palate. Its structure is long and supple with superb balance to the tannin and acidity, making this extremely classy.
Double Platinum
Ancestry Cellars 2017 Reminiscence Riesling, Columbia Gorge, $20
Cave B Estate Winery 2018 Cuvée Blanc, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $27
Cave B Estate Winery 2016 Merlot, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $30
Cave B Estate Winery 2018 Chenin Blanc, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $22
Milbrandt Vineyards 2016 The Estates Merlot, Wahluke Slope, $27
Rocky Pond Winery 2016 Malbec, Columbia Valley, $42
Tsillan Cellars 2018 Estate Chardonnay, Lake Chelan, $30
Tsillan Cellars 2016 Estate Syrah, Lake Chelan, $32
Tsillan Cellars 2018 Estate Pinot Grigio, Lake Chelan, $28
Platinum
Cave B Estate Winery 2016 Malbec, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $38
Cave B Estate Winery 2018 Roussanne, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $27
Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery 2015 Carménère, Yakima Valley, $43
Chris Daniel Winery 2015 Petite Sirah, Columbia Valley, $25
Jones of Washington 2017 Reserve Chardonnay, Columbia Valley, $25
Jones of Washington 2018 Rosé of Syrah, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $14
Mellisoni Vineyards 2017 Chardonnay, Columbia Valley, $50
Ryan Patrick Wines 2016 Rock Island Red, Columbia Valley, $20
Tsillan Cellars 2016 Estate Reserve Malbec, Lake Chelan, $42
Tsillan Cellars 2016 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Lake Chelan, $42
Tsillan Cellars 2016 Estate Bellissima Rossa, Lake Chelan, $38