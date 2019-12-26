Join the creators and artists behind NCW’s newest mythological art installation Jan. 4 for a Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce-hosted ribbon cutting.
The towering 11-foot metal sculpture, known affectionately as “The Yeti” will be officially introduced to the public and “released” to the wild at its new semi-permanent home near the top of the Liberator Express at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort.
The life-size sculpture was created by a team of local artists called Project Yeti, and installed in September. Adorned with reclaimed metal chain, the installation was designed to gather snow and ice to provide a different caricature upon each viewing.
Some days it may be the mythical Bigfoot, brown and rusty. Other days it will be the Yeti — gnarled and covered with snow and ice.
Mission Ridge provides the perfect “yeti sighting” backdrop for the thousands of visitors to the mountain each year. We hope that it becomes a beloved part of the Mission Ridge experience.
Project Yeti consists of Kasey Koski, project manager; Zeb Postelwait and Thad Brewer, creative leads; and Oly Mingo, outreach coordinator.
The list of supporting sponsors includes Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest, Lemolo Cafe and Deli, North 40 Productions, Wenatchee Sand & Gravel, Wenatchee Valley Scrap & Recycle, Randy’s Towing, American Shoe Shop and Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort.
The project also raised several hundred dollars in public crowd funding.
The ribbon cutting is open to the public, however a lift ticket is required to access the chair lift. The event will be followed by an informal toast to the Yeti at Midway Lodge.
For information about the yeti installation visit facebook.com/missionridgeyeti or follow the Instagram hashtag #MRyeti
Wenatchee artist Kasey Koski is the project manager for Project Yeti. She also is involved in Wenatchee First Friday Artwalk and is the curator of exhibits for the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.