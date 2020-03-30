When Bob was released from prison after 15 years, he landed at Hospitality House, a men’s homeless shelter in Wenatchee run by Hospitality Ministries.
Following a stint as cook at the House, Bob came up with the idea of collecting cardboard from local businesses, selling it, and donating the proceeds to support the House. More than 14 years later, that suggestion has led to steady work for many Hospitality House residents, benefits for local businesses and non-profits, a reliable supply of materials for a major local manufacturer, less solid waste in our landfill, and a reduction in greenhouse-gas production.
Hospitality House’s recycling service began to take shape in 2006, when Bob and a board member formally organized it into a job training and income-producing operation for Hospitality Ministries. Later, a partnership was established with Keyes Fibre (now Keyes Packaging Group), with Keyes providing the House with an on-site cardboard baler and help purchasing two Ford Rangers for use in collecting recyclables. The Keyes plant in Wenatchee relies on recycled cardboard and waste paper to manufacture a wide range of food packaging products such as fruit packing liners.
Currently, the House has 130 cardboard pick-up accounts in the Wenatchee area. Hospitality House charges businesses for cardboard pick-up, with service either weekly ($60/month) or biweekly ($40/month). The service offers pick-up for free from Wenatchee School District sites, entities that financially support Hospitality Ministries, some churches and other non-profits. Waste Management actually directs some businesses to Hospitality House’s program, especially in cases where large truck access is impossible or problematic. The House does not collect recyclables from private residences.
Hospitality House’s recycling service employs at least six residents who receive job training, a small stipend, food, and housing. Local businesses get reliable service at a very reasonable rate. The operation provides Keyes Packaging Group with 125 bales of cardboard in an average month, with each bale weighing up to 900 pounds. The service also collects one to two large bins of mixed paper and a bin of aluminum cans every month. This material might otherwise end up in the regional landfill. Keyes’ use of this locally-sourced material has a drastically reduced cost and carbon load compared to recyclables that would have to be transported to, processed at, and re-distributed from recycling facilities in the Spokane or Seattle areas.
In the last two years, China and other Asian nations have drastically reduced their import of recycled materials from western countries. Materials for recycling are piling up at ports and processing facilities. This has triggered a significant drop in the market value of most recyclables, with cardboard and mixed paper being especially hard hit. One solution to this situation is the development of manufacturing plants that use local or regional recycled materials in their products, just like the long-term partnership between Hospitality House and Keyes.
And what about Bob? When Bob eventually left the House, he moved to Seattle and started a janitorial business, which he ran until retirement. He now lives in California and volunteers as a church custodian. Hospitality House helped Bob move his life in a positive direction. In return, Bob left the House with a legacy that has helped sustain the House for many years while benefitting the environment.
To learn more about the Hospitality House recycling operation or to sign up for collection service, please contact them at 509-663-4289.
Rick Edwards is a retired U.S. Forest Service hydrologist, WSU Master Gardener and is on the Board of Advisors for Sustainable Wenatchee, a nonprofit that promotes a culture of environmental stewardship and social sustainability in the Wenatchee Valley.