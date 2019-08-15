Stage Teens presents the Tony award-winning musical “Fiddler on the Roof” Thursday through Sunday at the Riverside Playhouse.
The music features a cast of 32 talented actors age 13-18 from Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Chelan and Quincy participating in a summer acting program.
With humor, warmth and honesty, the story follows Tevye the milkman as he tries to protect his five daughters and his way of life from the changing world.
“Fiddler on the Roof” explores the universal theme of tradition in ways that reach across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter, joy and sadness.
With many beloved songs, it is a perfect mix of audience-pleasing humor and heart.
The cast includes Phoebe Amavisca, Isa Arredondo, Ethan Ashbaugh, Emma Banker, Muriel Barnes, Leiden Bronson, Ben Brownfield, Amie Canlis, Iona Canlis, Caleb Clifton, Whitney Clifton, Isaac Colyar, Matteah Davis, Katherine Dunlop, Quinn Escure, Kahlen Gilliver, Alanna Graves, Zoe Harrison, Olivia Jorgensen, Sophia Kinninger, Ariana Komro, Tyler Kunz, Campbell Lindholm, Jessi McIrvin, Carly Ostrem, Lulu Pray, Griffin Ruhl, Maggie Ryan, Dane Schmidt, Liam Schmidt, Maggie Stevens, Haley Taylor and Lucia Winterstein.
Tickets are $13 and can be purchased online at stagekidswa.seatyourself.biz/ or one hour before showtime at the Riverside Playhouse Box Office, 233-B N. Wenatchee Ave., next to Chelan County PUD and behind Quality Rentals.
Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Beth Neirman is a volunteer for Stage Kids, a local nonprofit that develops and nurtures young people’s potential through classes, workshops and performances.