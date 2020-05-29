The Community Foundation of NCW is participating in the All in WA statewide fundraising campaign for COVID-19 relief.
The campaign launched May 27 with six All in WA flags raised across the state, including one at Pybus Public Market representing all of North Central Washington. Jesus Hernandez, board trustee with the Community Foundation of NCW, raised the flag at Pybus.
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has promised to match individual donations under $1 million to All in WA donations, up to $25 million. Donations through All in WA support selected Cause and Community Funds, including the Community Foundation of NCW.
The donations will be directed to the foundation's Helping Hands Grant Fund, providing emergency relief to nonprofits across North Central Washington. Over $92,000 has been awarded in COVID-19 relief grants across NCW and will continue until funds are expended.
“This is a great opportunity for us to join our friends and partners across the state in a huge initiative to bring people together and leverage matching funds for our region” said Beth Stipe, the foundation’s executive director. “We are so grateful the effort includes community foundations so donations can go directly to our communities.”
To promote the effort and raise funds, All in WA is hosting a live-streaming benefit concert on June 10 at 7:00 that includes Pearl Jam, Macklemore, Brandi Carlile, Ciara, Russell Wilson, The Black Tones, Dave Matthews, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Pete Carroll, Mary Lambert, Joel McHale, Ben Gibbard and Allen Stone. The concert will be broadcast on KING-TV and will livestream online.
To make a donation, visit allinwa.org, click on Community Funds, and find the Community Foundation of NCW listed under Chelan, Douglas or Okanogan counties, or visit www.cfncw.org.
Jennifer Dolge is director of donor services and communications at the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.