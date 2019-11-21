The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded $268,000 through its Regional Impact Grant to 27 nonprofits across North Central Washington.
The Regional Impact Grant is an annual, competitive grant open to nonprofit organizations serving Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties to support specific projects or general operations. There is no cap to the funding request; however, the average award is around $10,000.
Each applicant is visited by a team of Community Foundation staff and board trustees to learn more about their organization and grant request. Over 60 applications were submitted, making this year's grant very competitive.
Twenty-five of the awarded organizations were selected to participate in Give NCW, an online giving campaign starting Thanksgiving Day through December 31st. Each of the recipients received a portion of their grant request, and Give NCW is an opportunity for the community to donate and help them reach their full request goal.
"Give NCW is a great way for everyone to participate in community philanthropy" said Beth Stipe, the foundation's executive director. "It's just a $10 minimum donation, and there are several types of organizations that anyone can connect with and support. It's an easy way for us all to come together to lift our communities."
The next Regional Impact Grant will open June 1, 2020. To learn more about Give NCW and donate, visit www.GiveNCW.org.
The Community Foundation of North Central Washington's mission is to grow, protect, and connect charitable gifts in support of strong communities throughout Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties.
Jennifer Dolge is director of donor services and communications for the Community Foundation of NCW.