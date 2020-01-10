The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center embarks on a new decade by hosting a series of Community Listening Sessions.
Part of a larger strategic planning process spearheaded by Executive Director Keni Sturgeon, the sessions will be fun, interactive discussions where the public will be able to express their individual and group opinions about the museum and how it could change to become a better place for the enjoyment of all residents.
All listening sessions will begin at 7 p.m. and last no longer than 90 minutes. Light refreshments will be available. Residents are welcome and encouraged to attend any of the sessions. The first session on Jan. 22 will focus on the Latino community, and the Jan. 29 session on understanding the views of East Wenatchee residents.
Here’s the full schedule, including location:
- Wednesday, Jan. 22: Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave.
- Thursday, Jan. 23: Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee
- Wednesday, Jan. 29: East Wenatchee City Hall Council Chambers, 271 9th St. N.E.
- Thursday, Jan. 30: Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St. Wenatchee
“We are excited to involve the community in our strategic planning process. As we look to the future we want to know how the museum can grow and better serve the needs of everyone in the community,” Sturgeon said.
For information about the Community Listening Sessions, call 888-6240 or visit wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.
Ashley Sinner is the outreach/public relations coordinator for the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.