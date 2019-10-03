Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center opens its new exhibit “My Sky” on Friday, funded by NASA and created through a partnership between Boston Children’s Museum and Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory.
The traveling exhibit is designed to engage adults and children, ages 5-10, in early investigations of astronomical science. It is accompanied by a website, myskyexhibit.org, that includes a tour of the universe, facts about the moon, sun and stars, and offers ideas and resources that parents can use to practice science at home with their children.
Interactive explorations of objects and phenomena visible in the sky encourage families to “look up” not only when they visit the exhibit, but as a practice they adopt in their everyday lives. My Sky introduces children and their caregivers to foundational science skills such as observing, noticing patterns, predicting, estimating, and thinking creatively. These skills are fundamental to science and serve as building blocks to later, more complex STEM thinking and doing.
“We are excited to bring My Sky to the families in our community. Looking up together is a practice that families can adopt in their everyday lives,” said museum director Keni Sturgeon. “The constant flux of the ever-changing sky provides an opportunity for parents to help kids observe, notice patterns and make predictions. By practicing these skills, parents can help their children to develop as scientific thinkers and ‘doers’ of science.”
The My Sky exhibit is important because astronomy is an ideal vehicle for parents and children to experience wonder and curiosity together, said Mary Dussault, science education program manager at Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.
“The project combined expertise in childhood development and the creation of experiential learning environments with the resources of SAO’s scientists and science educators,” she said. “It’s exciting to see the results of this partnership brought to life in the My Sky exhibition!”
My Sky will be at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center through Jan. 4. For more information, visit myskyexhibit.org.
Ashley Sinner is the outreach and public relations coordinator for the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. She can be reached at 888-6258.